Should Arsenal start with both Trossard and Martinelli against Leicester?

Following Arsenal’s 3-1 defeat to Manchester City, there were demands for Arteta to bench Gabriel Martinelli in favour of Leandro Trossard ahead of the weekend battle with Aston Villa.

Fortunately, Arteta responded by starting Trossard against Villa. Trossard was adequate, but benching Martinelli proved wise, as the Brazilian was insufferable for the Villa defenders when he came off the bench, scoring on a mistake by Villa goalie Emi Martinez.

The one question on every Gooner’s mind is, “Martinelli or Trossard, who starts against Leicester?” While this question may polarise many, Dean Jones believes it shouldn’t, as Arteta may already have the perfect answer to this query.

Many people have wished for Martinelli to play as a striker, believing he could be one of the best goal scorers in the league if he does. Interestingly, as per Jones, Trossard and Martineli could play together soon, with Martinelli as the striker.

He said on Green Arrows YouTube. “I think he’s running out of steam in this team, and I’m starting to wonder if they look at rotating the side now. Is there any possibility—I mean, this is just something I’m putting out there because I’ve heard that it’s not impossible that Arsenal do try this—of them playing Martinelli up top?”

Eddie Nketiah’s two goals in seven games indicate that he cannot always be relied on and maybe he could do with a spell on the bench.

Arteta’s assault must be firing on all cylinders, and without Jesus, do you think a Saka, Trossard, and Martineli onslaught could be too much for even Leicester this weekend?

