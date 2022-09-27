Should Arsenal start Zinchenko or Tierney against Tottenham?

Arsenal had big problems in the left-back position at the end of last season, with Kieran Tierney out with a long term injury leaving Nuno Tavares as the only recognised replacement in that position.

But Tavares was sent out on loan to Marseille in the summer and Arteta instead brought in the versatile Oleks Zinchenko as the competition for the left back spot, and he has been extremely impressive in his appearances so far.

But right now, ahead of the crucial derby game against Tottenham, it looks like Arteta will have a straight choice between the two, but who is he more likely to give the nod to on Saturday morning?

According to the Ex-Gunner Kevin Campbell, there is only one candidate for the big game: “Kieran Tierney’s going to start, if he’s fit,” Campbell told The Highbury Squad.

“Let’s be honest, Zinchenko hasn’t played for a while. Kieran Tierney went off, but it was more a precaution, so hopefully he’s going to be all right.

“I thought Kieran Tierney against Brentford was outstanding. I really thought he was outstanding. And I think he was starting to get a grip in his own way of playing in that midfield at times.

“We didn’t look out of shape, we looked dominant with Kieran Tierney in the team. I thought it was his best game all season so if he’s fit, he plays. Zinchenko will probably be on the bench.”

Do you think Campbell is right if both of them are completely fit? You never know, if Arteta has doubts about Partey’s fitness perhaps they could both play, but with Zinchenko in midfield?

