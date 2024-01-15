Should Arsenal stick to Patino instead of signing a new midfielder?

Arsenal has been impressed with the performances of Charlie Patino during his loan spell at Swansea City this season. The midfielder, who has progressed through the ranks of the Arsenal academy, has been making strides in his development, building on his previous loan experience at Blackpool last season.

Patino’s fine displays have reportedly attracted interest from Juventus, with the Italian club hopeful of securing his signature. While Juventus believes that Arsenal might be open to a move, the Gunners themselves need reinforcements in the midfield.

Arsenal made significant signings of Kai Havertz and Declan Rice during the summer, and there are expectations of further additions in that position at the end of this season. However, Mirror Football suggests that integrating Patino into the squad could be a cost-effective solution, saving the club millions in potential transfer fees. Patino’s development in Wales is viewed as positive, and he is expected to return to the Emirates in better shape than at the beginning of the season.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Patino is one of our finest graduates, and we have been impressed with his performance at Swansea.

The youngster will be more experienced in the summer, and we expect Mikel Arteta to give him a chance if he is now good enough.

