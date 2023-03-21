Should Arsenal stick with Trossard starting rather than Jesus?

Gabriel Jesus returned from injury two weeks ago after a three-month absence. Given how valuable he was before the World Cup, some would have expected him to return to Arteta’s starting lineup right away, but that has not been the case. Leandro Trossard, who has been playing as Arsenal’s No. 9 in recent weeks, has been so fruitful that Arteta may find it difficult to remove him. Trossard has four assists in his last two games.

Jesus may find it difficult to replace the former Brighton player in Arteta’s starting lineup. And Paul Merson sees no issue with it. Although the ex-Arsenal player believes the 25-year-old’s return is like a new signing, he believes he will not start for the time being because Arteta’s attack continues to be strong. “Gabriel Jesus doesn’t play at the moment for me,” wrote Merson for Sky Sports.

“He’s been out a long time. Trossard has come in and hit the ground running. Look at Arsenal’s last three league games: three goals, three goals, four goals. It’s not like they are short of goal scorers.

“Jesus is an unbelievable player to have on the bench; he’s got to be patient. It’s like having a transfer window now and Arsenal buying Jesus — it’s huge.”

It’s amazing to see how Arteta is spoiled for choice when it comes to selection for his team’s attack. When Jesus was hurt not long ago, some thought Arsenal’s offence would suffer, but that has not been the case. Unlike last season, when the offence was Arsenal’s weakest link, it has produced this season.

Martinelli, Trossard, and Saka should continue to lead the charge because if it is working, why change it?

Daniel O

————————————–

WATCH EVERY ONE of Mikel Arteta’s and Jonas Eidevall’s Full Press conferences by subscribing to our YouTube Channel – JustArsenalVids

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…