Should Arsenal still add Rodrygo to their squad?

Rodrygo was among several players linked with a potential move to Arsenal during the summer, as the Gunners sought to ensure they had the right balance and depth within their squad. Mikel Arteta was keen to add reinforcements to guard against a possible injury crisis, and Arsenal ultimately provided him with quality options. This approach also encouraged supporters to dream about an ambitious move for Rodrygo.

At the time, however, the Brazilian was unwilling to leave his club and chose to remain at Real Madrid. Since then, he has become one of the players struggling to make a consistent impact within their team. His reduced influence has inevitably fuelled speculation about a possible departure, and Arsenal continue to be mentioned as a potential destination should he decide to move on.

Renewed Transfer Speculation

Rodrygo is currently not as prominent as he would have hoped to be in Madrid, which has reopened discussions about his future. According to Team Talk, Arsenal are planning to pursue a move for him in the summer transfer window. The report suggests that the Gunners still admire the attacker and view him as a possible addition to their squad.

While such a move appeared logical during the previous summer window, questions now surround whether it still makes sense for Arsenal at this stage. The club are competing at a high level and requires players who are both fully fit and delivering consistent performances week after week.

Assessing the Sporting Logic

Arsenal’s current needs revolve around reliability and form, qualities that are essential for maintaining momentum over a demanding season. At present, it is difficult to categorise Rodrygo as a player who meets those requirements. His recent performances have fallen short of expectations, and there is little evidence to suggest he would arrive as a clear upgrade.

The attacker has not shown the level many would have hoped for, raising concerns that Arsenal could be signing another player who may struggle to immediately improve the team. Given these circumstances, the potential deal presents a dilemma. Should Arsenal proceed with a move that carries uncertainty, or prioritise players who are already performing at a consistently high level?