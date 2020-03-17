Should Arsenal still be interested in signing Samuel Umtiti?

Is Samuel Umtiti the player he was last season

Arsenal has been linked with a move for Samuel Umtiti once again as Mikel Arteta plots for the summer transfer window.

The Frenchman has reportedly been offered to the Gunners as Barcelona look to raise cash for yet another summer of signing superstars.

The Gunners were linked with both Umtiti and Dayot Upamecano in the summer as Unai Emery looked to bolster his backline.

Reports claim that the Spaniard preferred to sign Umtiti over his younger fellow Frenchman, Upamecano.

Emery, at the time, insisted to RMC Sport as quoted by Football365: “He’s a very good player”

“I’ve always had French players in my teams. At Valencia, Sevilla, PSG and here at Arsenal. I’ve always been able to count on those players.” He added.

With a season almost gone, one can only wonder if Arsenal dodged a bullet by not signing him or if we missed out on a good signing.

I have watched Umtiti struggle for form and injury this season and I cannot help but be thankful that we dodged a bullet.

The Frenchman is a good defender, but I think he is one of the most overhyped players at the moment.

When he first moved to Barcelona, he was a colossus at the back, but he is currently not living up to his earlier promise.

Emery may have been right that he was a very good player last summer, but I don’t think that is the case right now.

