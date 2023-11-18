Should Arsenal still be looking for a backup for Saka? Like Pedro Neto?

Arsenal will almost certainly add a midfielder and a striker during the winter transfer window. Will they, however, disregard the need to sign a right-winger once more?

Analyzing Arsenal’s attack thoroughly, one may conclude that Arsenal lacks a reliable backup for Bukayo Saka. Gabriel Jesus can play there, but he doesn’t seem to be a like-for-like replacement for Saka. The Gunners would greatly benefit from bringing in a natural right winger to rotate with Saka to keep them fresh. Could Wolves Pedro Neto be this winger? He may be, as I’ve read in the Athletic that, although Wolves FFP rules are not as strict as they were in the summer, they may still be forced to sell to fund their January purchases.

They may have an easy time with the FFP in the summer, which will make signing their players harder. That begs the question of whether Arsenal should take advantage of Wolves pressing need to sell in order to obtain funds for their own transfer needs – such as signing a striker.

Signing the Portuguese winger in January may be easier than at the end of the season (as highlighted above). Arsenal may just make an enticing offer for Neto, as Manchester City did for Matheus Nunes, and tempt Wolves into selling.

Neto was one of the most in-form wingers prior to his hamstring injury a few weeks ago (he may return to action after the international break). In 10 league games, he had one goal and seven assists. I’m sure you’d agree with me that, just as purchasing a midfielder and a striker is a worthy investment, obtaining Neto in the winter might be good business. The Portuguese star could be a wonderful buy and he could be another great January addition like the Leandro Trossard signing.

Do you think it is important for Arsenal to try and sign Neto?

Darren N

