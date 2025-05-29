Should Arsenal still consider Ivan Toney after his England recall?

Ivan Toney has earned a recall to the England national team after a strong season in Saudi Arabia, with his form proving too impressive for Thomas Tuchel to ignore. Despite the usual reluctance of national team coaches to select players based in the Middle East, Tuchel has decided to make an exception, underlining just how influential Toney has been this term.

Before leaving for Saudi Arabia, Toney was regarded as one of the Premier League’s most reliable goalscorers during his time at Brentford. His move to Al Ahli raised some eyebrows, but his performances in the Saudi Pro League have spoken for themselves. Scoring 23 goals in 30 league games, Toney has been one of the standout performers for his club.

England reward consistency

Tuchel’s decision to include him in the national team setup again is a significant recognition of the striker’s continued quality and determination. It is clear the England boss has kept a close eye on Toney’s progress overseas, and the forward’s commitment and output have made a strong case for selection.

This summer could be a turning point in Toney’s career once more, as reports suggest a return to European football is on the cards. Several clubs are reportedly monitoring his situation, and the idea of a move back to a top league is gaining momentum.

Arsenal could reignite interest

Football365 reports that Arsenal remain interested in signing Toney, having missed out on him when he left Brentford. The Gunners are in the market for a proven striker who can offer physicality and finishing ability, and Toney appears to fit the bill perfectly.

He has continued to maintain a high standard of performance even after leaving England, which could appeal to a club looking to compete on all fronts. His experience and hunger for success make him an ideal option if Arsenal decide to revisit their interest.

