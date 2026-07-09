Should Arsenal still push for Alvarez after his World Cup performance?

Julian Alvarez arrived at the World Cup as one of the most sought-after players, with Barcelona and Real Madrid both seeing substantial bids for his signature rejected.

That development was viewed as positive for Arsenal because Atletico Madrid appeared unwilling to sell the forward to one of their Spanish rivals. As a result, the Gunners were hopeful of making their own move once the World Cup had concluded.

Alvarez Struggles for Playing Time

Alvarez has established himself as one of Europe’s leading attackers over the past few seasons and was widely expected to lead the line for the Argentina national team during the tournament.

However, Lionel Scaloni has instead opted to start Lautaro Martinez throughout the competition so far, leaving Alvarez limited to only a few minutes as a second-half substitute.

His lack of opportunities has prevented him from making a meaningful impact, and Atletico may now be reflecting on their decision not to accept one of the offers they received when interest in the striker was at its highest.

Arsenal Could Reassess Interest

The attacker has endured a difficult World Cup campaign, and his performances have done little to strengthen his reputation on the international stage.

According to Football Insider, Arsenal could begin to reconsider its plans to pursue Alvarez following his underwhelming displays during the tournament.

The World Cup was expected to provide the ideal platform for the former Manchester City player to showcase his quality and reinforce his status as one of Europe’s finest attacking talents. However, that has not happened so far, with limited playing time restricting his ability to influence matches and demonstrate the form that made him such a highly regarded transfer target.

As the tournament progresses, Alvarez will hope to receive more opportunities to impress and remind interested clubs of the qualities that attracted widespread attention before the competition. Whether Arsenal maintain their interest may depend on how the remainder of his World Cup campaign unfolds.

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