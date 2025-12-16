Should Arsenal still worry about Liverpool in title race? 

Liverpool are widely viewed as a side unlikely to compete for the Premier League title again this season, but such an assessment may be premature. As defending champions, the Reds began the campaign as favourites to retain their crown, carrying expectations shaped by last season’s dominant success. Their early form appeared to justify that confidence,including a notable victory over Arsenal in the opening weeks.

However, the landscape has shifted considerably. Arsenal now sit at the top of the standings, while Liverpool has endured a difficult spell that has seen them fall away from the leading pace. Recent performances have encouraged the belief that they lack the consistency required to re-enter the title race, particularly when compared to their main rivals.

A changing picture in the title race

Liverpool undertook a significant squad revamp during the summer, introducing several new players who understandably require time to settle. This period of adaptation has worked in Arsenal’s favour, allowing the Gunners to establish momentum and control at the summit. Manchester City have since emerged as the closest challengers to Arsenal, reinforcing the perception that Liverpool are now outsiders.

A closer examination of Liverpool’s recent struggles suggests a team searching for rhythm rather than one devoid of quality. Inconsistency has defined their performances, yet the underlying potential within the squad remains evident. The challenge lies in rediscovering cohesion and confidence at a level that once made them formidable opponents week after week.

Owen maintains belief in Liverpool’s quality

Despite current doubts, Michael Owen continues to back his former club. Speaking via Metro Sport, the former striker expressed unwavering belief in Liverpool’s capabilities, saying, ‘If everyone plays at their absolute peak, I still think Liverpool are the best team in the world. I do.

‘They are obviously not showing it regularly but they won the league at a canter last year and they have signed incredible players, invested for the future and these players are going to come good.

‘This is a team that aren’t going to go away and are going to be title contenders for the next five years. As much as they’re not playing very well, you’ve still got to be fearful of Liverpool.’

Owen’s comments underline the idea that Liverpool’s struggles may be temporary. If form improves, their presence in the title conversation could yet become a reality again.