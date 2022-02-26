Should Arsenal support a new and improved European Super League?

One of the most controversial events in football last year was the launch of the European Super League.

The proposed competition which was backed by Arsenal and five other Premier League clubs sent shockwaves through the world of football.

However, the English clubs eventually bowed out because of pressure from their fans and the government.

They were even fined and have now abandoned the idea, at least on paper.

However, Juventus, Barcelona and Real Madrid have continued to push for its success and they will revive it soon, according to The Telegraph.

The original idea didn’t include promotion or demotion for its founding members, and that was the main reason it was rejected.

However, the report claims Juventus president, Andrea Agnelli will announce the revamped idea for the competition next week.

The new idea now favours relegation and promotion, effectively making the competition an alternative to the Champions League.

Just Arsenal Opinion

The uproar from fans against the original competition has given it a very small chance to succeed.

The selfish interest of the pioneer clubs is behind this breakaway idea and most fans can see through it.

It would be hard for English clubs to join it again but never say never.

Do you think Arsenal should support the revised idea?

