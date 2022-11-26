Italian report claims Arsenal are keen on Bennacer – cash plus Thomas Partey?

There is an interesting report coming from Italy that is claiming that AC Milan are already planning Ismael Bennacer’s departure next summer, and it seems that Mikel Arteta is keen to bring our old boy back to the Emirates. The report from calciomercatoweb in Italy states: A super offer is coming for Ismael Bennacer: the English top club is serious about the exchange.

The first part of the season saw a lame AC Milan who, through ups and downs, are already 8 points behind from leaders Napoli. The Rossoneri, waiting to take the field next January, are looking to the transfer market which next summer could see the farewell of Ismael Bennacer.

Now, as far as I am concerned, Arsenal is in dire need of some competition for the injury-prone midfielder Thomas Partey, but the worrying second part of the report is saying that Arteta is looking to include Partey in a cash plus swap for Bennacer. It goes on to say: “And whoever seems willing to come forward to try and snatch the midfielder away from Milan is Arsenal , a club for which the Algerian has already played and to which, they hope from London, he could return in June. And the proposal of the ‘Gunners’ led by Arteta would be really tempting.

20 million cash plus the price tag of Thomas Partey who would effectively take Bennacer’s place in Stefano Pioli’s tactical chessboard next to Tonali. A proposal worth 55 million in total which, however, would not seem to be enough for the ‘Devil’ to accept Bennacer’s return to London. Maldini’s idea is clear, Bennacer won’t move for less than 60 million euros in cash. A categorical no which, therefore, should let Pioli sleep peacefully.

Now, although I don’t particularly want Partey to leave Arsenal, and I would like to see Bennacer arrive, the fact is that the Ghanian will be 30 years old this summer, and Arteta would probably still need to get a younger midfielder as well as Bennacer anyway.

What do you think? Should Arsenal go for a deal like this?

——————————–

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…