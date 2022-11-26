Italian report claims Arsenal are keen on Bennacer – cash plus Thomas Partey?

There is an interesting report coming from Italy that is claiming that AC Milan are already planning Ismael Bennacer’s departure next summer, and it seems that Mikel Arteta is keen to bring our old boy back to the Emirates. The report from calciomercatoweb in Italy states: A super offer is coming for Ismael Bennacer: the English top club is serious about the exchange.
The first part of the season saw a lame AC Milan who, through ups and downs, are already 8 points behind from leaders Napoli. The Rossoneri, waiting to take the field next January, are looking to the transfer market which next summer could see the farewell of Ismael Bennacer.
Now, as far as I am concerned, Arsenal is in dire need of some competition for the injury-prone midfielder Thomas Partey, but the worrying second part of the report is saying that Arteta is looking to include Partey in a cash plus swap for Bennacer. It goes on to say: “And whoever seems willing to come forward to try and snatch the midfielder away from Milan is Arsenal , a club for which the Algerian has already played and to which, they hope from London, he could return in June. And the proposal of the ‘Gunners’ led by Arteta would be really tempting.
20 million cash plus the price tag of Thomas Partey who would effectively take Bennacer’s place in Stefano Pioli’s tactical chessboard next to Tonali. A proposal worth 55 million in total which, however, would not seem to be enough for the ‘Devil’ to accept Bennacer’s return to London. Maldini’s idea is clear, Bennacer won’t move for less than 60 million euros in cash. A categorical no which, therefore, should let Pioli sleep peacefully.
Now, although I don’t particularly want Partey to leave Arsenal, and I would like to see Bennacer arrive, the fact is that the Ghanian will be 30 years old this summer, and Arteta would probably still need to get a younger midfielder as well as Bennacer anyway.
What do you think? Should Arsenal go for a deal like this?
7 CommentsAdd a Comment
Partey and Xhaka are finally justifying their price tag this season and I do not wish for the two elder men to leave a big gap hole in the middle. They are arguably the best midfield duo in Europe this season and their experience is essential for current and in-coming youngsters to learn and perform. Selling them would a grave mistake. Stop treating football players like dog breeds for beauty competitions and let them live like wild lions. Kill or be killed. Period.
Partey is a big part of the spine of the team, we should be looking to strengthen the spine.
Somthing dosen’t smell right about such a deal.
@Mike Ram
“They are arguably the best midfield duo in Europe”…😂😂😂😂
Bennacer would be perfect for the deeplying playmaker role, good passing ability and tenacious in the tackle but there is no chance of a swap deal involving Partey. Anyway it seems like Danilo is the guy we want sign to be the heir to Partey.
He looks great, but is he a true holding midfielder? Looks a bit of an all-rounder and similar to gundogan or wilshere.
Can’t see this happening, but if it did, it would have to be at the end of the season anyway.
This Italian website has proved unreliable at best and a downright peddlar of lies at worst. I see no possibility whatsoever of this plainly latest false rumour from that discredited site , being anything but another false report.
JA ought to be looking for more truthful sources from which to get its reports , in future.
the biggest mistake is selling partey not even wth any price, very important player