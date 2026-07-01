Should Arsenal table a higher bid for Guimaraes?

Arsenal have seen their bid for Bruno Guimaraes rejected by Newcastle United, with the club maintaining that the Brazilian midfielder is not for sale and is instead being lined up for a new contract.

Guimaraes is Newcastle’s captain and is widely regarded as their most important player, particularly following the departure of several key figures after the club failed to qualify for European competition.

After selling Anthony Gordon, the Magpies are determined to retain the rest of their squad and remain competitive in the upcoming season. Despite this stance, Arsenal have not abandoned their interest in the midfielder.

Arsenal prepares an improved approach

According to TeamTalk, the Gunners are preparing to return with an improved offer as they continue their pursuit of Guimaraes during the current transfer window.

Arsenal believe the player may be open to a move and feels that the decisive factor will be whether they can reach an agreement with Newcastle regarding a transfer fee.

The midfielder is understood to be content at St James’ Park and is not expected to push for an exit or create any disruption for the club.

However, Arsenal remain confident that if Newcastle were willing to accept a suitable offer, personal terms with Guimaraes would not represent a significant obstacle.

Newcastle’s stance and World Cup impact

Newcastle’s position remains firm as they look to secure the long-term future of one of their most influential players, and they are preparing to offer him an improved contract to reflect his importance to the squad.

The Brazilian is also expected to attract further attention if he continues to perform strongly at the World Cup and helps guide Brazil to a deep run in the tournament.

For now, Newcastle’s priority is retention rather than negotiation, but Arsenal’s continued interest suggests the situation could develop further if their valuation expectations are met.

Guimaraes remains central to Newcastle’s plans, and any potential move would likely require a significant offer and careful negotiation between both clubs.

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