Should Arsenal take a chance on this Bundesliga striker on loan in January?

Arsenal are keen to bolster their attack with a clinical No. 9, and I believe I know who is the most likely to sign. Benjamin Sesko of RB Leipzig might be the promising striker to end up at the Emirates.

The 20 year-old Sesko is struggling for game time at the Bundesliga club, with Leipzig manager Marco Rose preferring his summer signing Lois Openda over Benjamin Sesko. As a result, the Arsenal transfer target is mostly warming the substitutes bench.

According to The 90 MIN, the Slovenian is unhappy with his lack of playing time and wishes to leave the German club in January to join a team where he would have more opportunities. They go on to say that RB Leipzig are willing to let him go and that they will permit his exit on a loan deal with an option to buy for the club keen on his signature.

Reportedly, they admit that Arsenal has been informed of the Sesko transfer opportunity.

With Arsenal keen to avoid FFP issues, I don’t understand why they would ignore the chance of recruiting Sesko on a loan deal, which would give them so much leverage to make a headline signing for a midfielder like Douglas Luiz, who won’t come cheap.

If Sesko signs on loan and proves to be a success, well and good. If he is not a hit, Arsenal can go all out to sign Victor Osimhen in the summer of 2024.

Daniel O

