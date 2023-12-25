Arsenal are keen to bolster their attack with a clinical No. 9, and I believe I know who is the most likely to sign. Benjamin Sesko of RB Leipzig might be the promising striker to end up at the Emirates.
The 20 year-old Sesko is struggling for game time at the Bundesliga club, with Leipzig manager Marco Rose preferring his summer signing Lois Openda over Benjamin Sesko. As a result, the Arsenal transfer target is mostly warming the substitutes bench.
According to The 90 MIN, the Slovenian is unhappy with his lack of playing time and wishes to leave the German club in January to join a team where he would have more opportunities. They go on to say that RB Leipzig are willing to let him go and that they will permit his exit on a loan deal with an option to buy for the club keen on his signature.
Reportedly, they admit that Arsenal has been informed of the Sesko transfer opportunity.
With Arsenal keen to avoid FFP issues, I don’t understand why they would ignore the chance of recruiting Sesko on a loan deal, which would give them so much leverage to make a headline signing for a midfielder like Douglas Luiz, who won’t come cheap.
If Sesko signs on loan and proves to be a success, well and good. If he is not a hit, Arsenal can go all out to sign Victor Osimhen in the summer of 2024.
Daniel O
If its for the purpose of enhancing the Gunners performance un competitions during the 2nd halfI of the season.
But I for one won’t advice Arsenal to sign the 20 striker Benjamin Sesko next water window. Who is even not well tested and proven at his RB Lipzik club side. As he remains a squad player at the club that hardly plays.
Rather, I am advising Arsenal to in the next January transfer window, go all out to sign a new top quality striker. And who SHOULD be a Irish article kind of player. As well a regular clinical goals scoring striker who is proven at Premier League level of the game.. Such as Dominic Solanke 26. Who plays for AFC Bournemouth. I wouldn recommend him to Arsenal to sign next Jan Trf window. Probably on loan next window but make permanent next summer. Just as they did when they signed David Raya and avoided FFP.
The same thing Arsenal could do to sin Solanke early in the upcoming winter window.
Who if Arsenal signed him, can bring a different level in playing to that which GJesus brings to the Gunners offense.
Arsenal should definitely bring in Sesko in January transfer window. He has all the qualities and skills set to develop into a great striker. Too many times Arsenal wait too long to sign talents like him,,only to lose out and then have to pay exorbitant fees a short time later. Sesko is of the right profile and would fit into the squad nicely. Besides, it would be a low risk, long term investment for Arsenal. Sesko will cost only 36m pounds approximately.