Should Arsenal take a chance on this unwanted Chelsea Starlet?

Arsenal have been linked with a move for Chelsea outcast Callum Hudson-Odoi in recent days. When Odoi first appeared on the scene, many dubbed him the “next great thing” in the English football scene.

However, the pressure on him to meet the high expectations has caused him to struggle to reach his full potential. Chelsea hoped that loaning him out would help him find his magic at the start of the season, but he has yet to produce any magic this season at Bayer Leverkusen.

Many believe Hudson-Odoi needs a fresh start away from Chelsea, and Arsenal has emerged as his best next destination thus far. Here’s why Arsenal might benefit from bringing Hudson-Odoi on board: “It depends the level they would be going in for him at—if they are going in at a good price, then yes—the player has talent, he’s young, and if he can slot into the Arsenal way and environment, then he’s certainly a player that could be a great fit for them,” said David Bentley to Bitcoin Casino, as per Football London.

“He’s very talented, but maybe just found himself in a difficult position at Chelsea with a lot of players coming in and different managers, which sometimes is not a great environment for a young player to be developing in.

“If he can settle down at a club like Arsenal, with the full support of the club, then he’s certainly a player—if they can get him at the right price—then he could end up being a great buy for Arsenal.

“It depends the level they would be going in for him at—if they are going in at a good price, then yes—the player has talent, he’s young, and if he can slot into the Arsenal way and environment, then he’s certainly a player that could be a great fit for them.

“He’s very talented, but maybe just found himself in a difficult position at Chelsea with a lot of players coming in and different managers, which sometimes is not a great environment for a young player to be developing in.

“If he can settle down at a club like Arsenal, with the full support of the club, then he’s certainly a player – if they can get him at the right price – then he could end up being a great buy for Arsenal.”

Some Arsenal fans have been sceptical of the move for the Chelsea youngster, but if they listen to Bentley, they will tell Arteta to make Hudson Odoi his next resurgent project.

Daniel O

WATCH – An amusing and informative look in the aftermath of the Everton defeat – from JustArsenal’s new Irish friends @DublinArsenal (official Arsenal supporters’ club)

CAN’T CHEW THE DYCHE TOFFEE! By DublinArsenal

WATCH EVERY ONE of Mikel Arteta’s and Jonas Eidevall’s Full Press conferences by subscribing to our YouTube Channel – JustArsenalVids