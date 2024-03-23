Should Arsenal take advantage of Mbappe move to poach this Brazilian star from Real Madrid?

Rodrygo to Arsenal?

According to SPORT, Arsenal and a bunch of Premier League teams are eyeing the possibility of signing 23-year-old Brazilin winger Rodrygo from Real Madrid in the summer. The talented winger has looked very good this season, scoring 8 goals and 5 assists in La Liga and 3 goals and 2 assists in The Champions League.

This would be a massive coup for Arsenal and would give Arteta another world class option on the right wing. He’s not an inverted winger like Saka so will give the system Arteta has built something different. Being an out and out right footed player he likes to cross the ball into the box and take on players in front of him.

He’s been a huge part of the Real Madrid team for a while now and it might sound farfetched as to why they would even want to sell him, but with the arrival of Kylian Mbappe to Madrid in the summer, everything seems to be up in the air and if Rodrygo wanted to leave for another challenge and more game time, Madrid won’t stand in his way.

Arsenal, along with Man United, Man City and Liverpool have all apparently shown interest in the winger’s availability in the summer and are all apparently keeping an eye on the possibility of signing him. He won’t come cheap, and it’s said that the winger doesn’t want to leave Spain in the summer but like everything with football, you never know what’s going on behind the scenes.

If we were to sign Rodrygo it would be a great pick up, he’s still very young and has a lot of years ahead of him at the top level. Competing with Saka for that right winged spot but would also give Arteta a chance to rest Saka more than he has and feels like he can.

He’s oozing with talent and at only 23-years-old it makes you wonder how much more he has to show. He likes to cut inside and create space but is also very quick down the wing and like to take on and beat defenders. He’s a very good passer of the ball, reading the game well and always seems to be on the move. He’s very good in the air and like to be physical and put in strong tackles.

He loves to take a shot from distance and can score the odd wondergoal. Also very good on free kicks and has looked in great form this season, staying consistent and rarely having a bad game, becoming a vital part of Madrid’s attacking force. With Mbappe heading over to Spain it does leave the opportunity to poach a player like himself, and if so hopefully Arsenal can get to him first.

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

