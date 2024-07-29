Should Arsenal take advantage of PSG’s hesitation to sign Osimhen?

Victor Osimhen is expected to leave Napoli this summer, and the Serie A club has been preparing for the season without him.

The Nigerian striker has been on the radar of top European clubs, including Arsenal, since last season.

The Gunners have prioritised signing a striker as part of their summer plans, but they have yet to decide on a specific target.

Benjamin Sesko was their first choice, but he opted to remain at RB Leipzig for one more season.

The Gunners have not selected their next top target, but Osimhen is one of the strikers they admire.

Many top European clubs are interested in the attacker, but PSG has led the race for his signature for several weeks now.

The Ligue 1 club has spoken to his entourage, and he wants the move, but they have not reached an agreement with Napoli for his transfer.

Fabrizio Romano claims talks between the clubs are on hold for now, which could provide an opportunity for Arsenal to add him to their squad.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Osimhen is one of the best strikers in Europe, and the Nigerian will make us a better team if we add him to our squad, but we might not be willing to meet Napoli’s asking price.

