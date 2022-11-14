Should Arsenal take Cristiano Ronaldo on a six-month loan?

Arsenal record this season has been nothing short of spectacular, with just one draw and one defeat in our 13 League games this season. We don’t seem to have trouble scoring goals any more, which has been our biggest problem in recent years.

The good thing is that we have scored 33 goals, which is only 7 less than free-scoring Man City, and we have conceded three less than the Champions, so our goal difference is looking extremely healthy, BUT we do have a problem with the goal haul of our centre-forward Gabriel Jesus, who has contributed only 5 to our numbers.

Many readers are clamouring for Arsenal to buy an out and out goalgetter in January to partner Jesus, especially as Nketiah has not quite seemed able to fill that role so far.

Now it looks like we have a great opportunity to persuade Cristiano Ronaldo to come to us on loan from Man United, as it looks like he has burnt his final bridge with Ten Hag and is very unlikely to play another game for the Reds. Of course the interview that sealed his fate with United was with the arch Arsenal fan Piers Morgan, and the pundit appears to have suggested that Arsenal would be a great fit for the multiple Balon D’Or winner.

“Gabriel Jesus needs a scoring partner next to him, and Jesus’ heat map is so outrageous,” Morgan told talkSPORT Breakfast.

“He [Jesus] covers so much ground, actually what we [Arsenal] need is a fox in the box, a world class player with bags of experience, who has won everything, and to help us get over the line.

“I can think of somebody – Cristiano Ronaldo!

“I would take him for six-months in a heartbeat, and this idea of that Ronaldo can’t suddenly play football, I’m sorry, it’s laughable.”

It is certainly an intriguing idea. Ronaldo just wants to win trophies wherever he goes, and he could be the final piece in Arteta’s jigsaw and help fire us to the title. What do you think?

———————————————-

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Watch Arteta after our win at Wolves……

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids