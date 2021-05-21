Should Arsenal take the opportunity to replace Arteta with Nuno Santo?

Nuno Espirito Santo is leaving Wolves after four years at the helm, according to BBC.

The Portuguese manager joined them in 2017 when they were in the English Championship.

He helped them gain promotion at the first time of asking and they also reached the Europa League group stages on their return to the Premier League.

This hasn’t been the best of seasons for them as they will probably finish outside the top ten, but Santo remains one of the highest-rated managers in the game.

The former goalkeeper was on the radar of Arsenal when they looked for a replacement for Unai Emery.

They eventually settled for Mikel Arteta, but the Spaniard doesn’t have the pedigree that Santo has and his first full season at Arsenal hasn’t been the best.

Santo won the Championship with Wolves in 2018 and has won at least three Premier League Manager of the Month awards.

He will get a new club to manage in no time, wouldn’t you want that to be Arsenal?

Santo may not have won any trophies in England’s top flight, but he has done a great job at Wolves and might be the manager who takes Arsenal to the next level.

An article from Ime