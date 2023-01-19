Should Arsenal take this ex-Man City star on loan until the summer?

Raheem Sterling To Arsenal On loan; Why Not?

If there is one thing that has the Gooners worried, it is what move Arteta and Edu will make to improve the quality and quantity of their attack this month.

After weeks and months of believing Mykhailo Mudryk would be the next face to join Arteta’s attack, that move will not take place because the Ukrainian Neymar is now at Stamford Bridge. To forget about the transfer setback he’s had this month, Arteta must now consider other top attackers he can recruit.

Darren Bent has made it simple for Arteta to put the Mudryk saga behind him. The Arsenal fan has asked Arsenal to persuade Chelsea to allow Raheem Sterling, who has failed to shine at Stamford Bridge, to join them on loan.

“I would take him on loan. I would take him on loan. 100%,” replied Bent while on TalkSport after being asked if he would consider Arsenal recruiting Sterling on loan.

Sterling has delivered in the Premier League year after year since breaking onto the scene, so it’s difficult to say what’s wrong with him at Chelsea.

Mikel Arteta, who fine-tuned the 28-year-old while he was still Pep Guardiola’s understudy, may be the man who knows how to get the best out of him.

After Oleksander Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus, Sterling could be Arteta’s missing link in winning his first managerial league title.

Daniel O

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Odegaard on Arsenal fans, Legends and making History

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids