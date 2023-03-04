Should Arsenal take Wilf Zaha on a free transfer this summer?

Hello Gooners… Is a Wilfred Zaha summer move a deal you would fancy? I ask you this as there is an update from talkSPORT’s lead journalist Garth Crook about Zaha choosing to stay in London and being potentially signed by Arteta, who likes him.

Anyone who’s up to date with the latest PL news knows Zaha is one of the quality free agents who will be available for nothing in the summer once their current deals expire. Palace has tried all it can to convince the 30-year-old to commit his future, but that has turned out to be an endless pursuit.

Speaking to talkSPORT , Crook said: “It certainly seems that Wilf Zaha’s stellar career at Crystal Palace could be coming to an end.

“His contract is up at the end of the season – no imminent sign that he is willing to extend. And if he is to go and achieve his ambitions of playing for a top club, it’s now or never really isn’t it?

“When you look at his age, the fact that he’s available as a free agent, he either commits his future to Crystal Palace and then probably sees out his top-flight career there.

“Or he goes off and tests himself, I think there will be suitors, I know Mikel Arteta is a fan, I know that Chelsea have certainly taken a look at him in the past as well.”

Though some Gooners looking at Zaha’s age may be against his pursuit, he could be a good buy. Next season, Arsenal may need to be at their best ever; defending the PL title and also re-establishing their presence in the Champions League may be on the cards.

If you were to name the top 10 PL wingers at the moment, Zaha will be somewhere on that list; on a good day, he’s that good. Getting him on a free transfer and having him as some sort of backup winger, how rewarding will that be?

Daniel O

