Should Arsenal target Aouar ahead of Odegaard?

Should Arsenal buy Houssem Aouar? by Assndir.
In the first half of the 20/21 season, Arsenal had dreadful performance after dreadful performance due to the lack of one of many things, a solid creative midfielder.
However, after the introduction of Emile Smith-Rowe on Boxing Day and Martin Odegaard’s loan from Real Madrid in the January transfer window, Arsenal were seeing more goal-scoring chances and the overall performance of the Arsenal team.
Despite this, Martin Odegaard (Arsenal’s reported top target) has returned to the Santiago Bernabeau and it seems that new Los Blancos manager Carlo Ancelotti has included him in his plans, as well as the big price tag that will come with the Norwegian. I doubt that Smith-Rowe can play 38 full games next season.
Arsenal has been linked with multiple number 10s with names including: Isco, Nabil Fekir and Jack Grealish. There is one name though that is more prevalent than the others, Houssem Aouar of Lyon FC.
His name might be recognisable by you because of how Arsenal were favourites to sign him in the previous summer window along with Thomas Partey. Unfortunately, Lyon were asking for too much and the deal fell through.
Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, Lyon has reduced their asking price for Aouar from 60m euros to 28m euros. Even though he has had a relatively poor season in Ligue 1, Aouar is a player of great quality and he is only 22 so there is definitely a lot of room for improvement.
The Frenchman has an excellent eye for key passes, well every sort of pass, and is a sure goal-scoring midfielder, something that Arsenal has not had for a while. He is also a terrific dribbler and is quite two-footed (which should please GAI!). His ball retention stats are incredible – he is dispossessed only 1.2 times per 90. He is an unpressable player, when players mark him he makes long passes or takes long shots, which find the net very often.
In my opinion, Aouar is one of the important pieces of the puzzle that Mikel Arteta and Arsenal are trying to build. Arsenal should go all out for Aouar as his addition to the squad will help us challenge for top four.
Of the two I would go for Odegard if available as he already has Premier League experience and he has shown some quality.
We don’t want another season of adaptability do we?
Agreed
Agreed, Odegaard won’t need an adaptation period. He’ll also complement our right-footed attackers like Smith-Rowe, Willian, Willock and Nelson, instead of limiting their opportunities
@Assndir the writer, Aouar and Buendia pass/ shoot predominately with their right feet, in tight spaces, in the final third and in crucial situations. I know Aouar was Arteta’s first choice before landing Partey and discovering Smith-Rowe’s energy, but I think there must be good reasons why he doesn’t chase Aouar and Buendia anymore
I prefer another CAM type like Odegaard, Lemar, Barak or Perreira and I heard Patino has been promoted to the first team
aouar two footed na he’s not.He is like carzola but he uses his left foot a lot less than even smith.i dont know who we should sign anymore as we are linked with close to a hundred players.
€28 for Aoura half the price of Odegaard more affordable for skint Arsenal, give the choice I would go for EPL hardened Odegaard who showed signs of brilliance towards the end of the season
The answer to the question is: No!
Neither of the should be a priority right now. The man we need is rodrigo de Paul , he will complement partey well . And he’s the box to box midfielder we have lacked since Ramsey left.
De Paul is fantastic. He’s what Aouar is supposed to be.
Ödegaard plays different positions though.
If arsenal owner, the board, Edu and Arteta want to make statement, they should go for Jack Grealish or someone Better. Period
I thought aour was a CM please correct me if I am wrong ? If this is the case we should go for both imho.
I hears shouts for jack grealish. That would be brilliant but doubt it will happen
Get Odegaard back.
Neither, Odergaard was so underwhelming and Aouar is a total shot in the dark. Midtable players and Midtable thinking.
Forget Aouar & his arrogance (& that of his brother/agent greed).
Let’s focus on with EPL proven experience… Martin Odegaard or Matheus Pereira is okay for me. The later will be relatively cheaper option, half-less the cost of Odegaard.
What’s the Hype with Odegaard 🤢🤢🤢