Should Arsenal Target Foden, Guler Or Yildiz This Summer?

Arsenal’s Summer Evolution: Refining, Not Rebuilding

Greetings to all readers. This is my very first article here, and English is my second language, so please bear with me. I have been an Arsenal fan since 1998, and I have been reading this forum for at least 13 to 14 years, occasionally commenting under a few different names.

It has always been something of a passion of mine not only to follow Arsenal, but also to track interesting players and see how they fare in professional football. I like to call it online scouting. I rely heavily on statistics, which are a useful indicator of a player’s ability and consistency, though of course they do not tell the whole story. At the time of writing we were currently in the middle of a rather dull international break, so I thought I would take the time to look ahead to the summer, always an exciting period for fans to see what kind of recruitment our beloved club is pursuing. I remember all too well the very disappointing transfer windows of the past, when new signings were urgently needed, yet we ended up with just one goalkeeper.

Arsenal’s summer transfer window is shaping up to be less about fixing flaws and more about refining an already formidable machine. Under Arteta, the club has built one of the most structurally sound teams in Europe, with strong defensive stability. The focus, in my opinion, should now shift toward adding creativity, particularly on the left wing and in central areas. With that in mind, I have done some research.

Creative Targets and Tactical Fits

One of the more developmental options under consideration is Mika Godts of Ajax. Godts represents the archetype Arsenal currently lack, a direct, touchline hugging winger who thrives in isolation. His close control and willingness to take on defenders offer a level of unpredictability that Arsenal’s system sometimes suppresses. In many ways, he would be a long term project rather than an immediate solution, someone who could evolve into a key player but would not instantly elevate the starting XI. Some have described him as similar to Eden Hazard, and this season he has done extremely well, recording 14 goals and 10 assists, making him one of the most creative players in the league.

At the other end of the spectrum lies the perfect what if scenario, Phil Foden. Now bear with me for a second. Long gone are the days when we had to fear the big clubs coming after our star players in the summer. The tables have turned, and we are the hunters now. Foden’s contract runs until 2027 and has yet to be extended. Arteta knows him, he is family oriented, and he is extremely versatile, capable of playing central midfield, attacking midfield, and on both wings. Foden is arguably the perfect tactical fit for Arsenal’s needs. His creativity in tight spaces and proven output at the highest level could instantly transform Arsenal’s attack, as I have concerns over Odegaard and a waning Saka. The obstacle is realism, Manchester City’s reluctance to strengthen direct rivals means this remains unlikely, but it is certainly an interesting thought.

A strategically intriguing target is Kenan Yildiz of Juventus. Yildiz embodies the modern hybrid attacker, a player equally comfortable drifting between the lines and operating from the left. His blend of physical presence, technical skill, and creative instinct makes him particularly suited to the evolving left eight or wide playmaker role in Arteta’s system. While still developing consistency, his ceiling is significant, and he could grow into a central creative hub capable of linking midfield and attack in a more fluid manner than Arsenal currently manage. He has recently stated that he plans to stay at Juventus long term, but as Alan Smith once said, “Never say never in football.” The Gunners were previously linked to Yildiz in the January transfer window.

Striker Options and Final Thoughts

In another dream scenario, Arda Guler of Real Madrid offers a different kind of solution. Guler is a pure technician, a player whose vision and left foot can unlock even the most compact defences. His natural position is more central than wide, so he should provide creativity. Out of all the names mentioned, I feel this would be the most difficult deal to pull off. With 13 assists in 36 starts already this season, he is one of the most creative players in La Liga despite often playing as a central midfielder. Nico Paz, a former Madrid youth, is currently excelling in Serie A, and Real have a very favourable buy back clause in his contract. Should Paz return to Madrid, it could affect Guler’s role in the team. Arsenal famously signed Ozil when he was deemed surplus to requirements, despite being one of the most creative players at the club.

Lastly, with Jesus likely to depart and Havertz’s fitness a concern, I believe we will need another striker. I cannot see us going for another marquee signing like Gyokeres, so I have taken an interest in more under the radar options. One such player is Matviy Ponomarenko from Dynamo Kyiv. Primarily a centre forward, he offers intelligent movement, solid link up play, and the ability to drift into wider areas, fitting the modern attacking profile. He is enjoying a very productive breakthrough season, scoring 9 goals in just 625 minutes in the Ukrainian League, highlighting strong efficiency in front of goal. He also made a notable impact recently, scoring on his first start for Ukraine with a late goal against Sweden. It is telling that he has already been linked to RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund, clubs known for identifying striker talent early, including Aubameyang, Haaland, Sesko, and Nkunku.

Ultimately, Arsenal’s recruitment decisions this summer will reveal the next phase of their evolution. This is no longer a team searching for identity, it is one fine tuning its edges. If achieved, Arsenal will not only maintain their status among Europe’s elite but may finally assert more dominance over their rivals.

What do you think Gooners? Which of these targets would actually improve Arsenal this summer?

Reader Opinion – Juho

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, don’t hesitate to get in touch with us through this link…