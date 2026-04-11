Should Arsenal Target Foden, Guler Or Yildiz This Summer?

Arsenal’s Summer Evolution: Refining, Not Rebuilding
Greetings to all readers. This is my very first article here, and English is my second language, so please bear with me. I have been an Arsenal fan since 1998, and I have been reading this forum for at least 13 to 14 years, occasionally commenting under a few different names.
It has always been something of a passion of mine not only to follow Arsenal, but also to track interesting players and see how they fare in professional football. I like to call it online scouting. I rely heavily on statistics, which are a useful indicator of a player’s ability and consistency, though of course they do not tell the whole story. At the time of writing we were currently in the middle of a rather dull international break, so I thought I would take the time to look ahead to the summer, always an exciting period for fans to see what kind of recruitment our beloved club is pursuing. I remember all too well the very disappointing transfer windows of the past, when new signings were urgently needed, yet we ended up with just one goalkeeper.
Arsenal’s summer transfer window is shaping up to be less about fixing flaws and more about refining an already formidable machine. Under Arteta, the club has built one of the most structurally sound teams in Europe, with strong defensive stability. The focus, in my opinion, should now shift toward adding creativity, particularly on the left wing and in central areas. With that in mind, I have done some research.
Creative Targets and Tactical Fits
One of the more developmental options under consideration is Mika Godts of Ajax. Godts represents the archetype Arsenal currently lack, a direct, touchline hugging winger who thrives in isolation. His close control and willingness to take on defenders offer a level of unpredictability that Arsenal’s system sometimes suppresses. In many ways, he would be a long term project rather than an immediate solution, someone who could evolve into a key player but would not instantly elevate the starting XI. Some have described him as similar to Eden Hazard, and this season he has done extremely well, recording 14 goals and 10 assists, making him one of the most creative players in the league.
At the other end of the spectrum lies the perfect what if scenario, Phil Foden. Now bear with me for a second. Long gone are the days when we had to fear the big clubs coming after our star players in the summer. The tables have turned, and we are the hunters now. Foden’s contract runs until 2027 and has yet to be extended. Arteta knows him, he is family oriented, and he is extremely versatile, capable of playing central midfield, attacking midfield, and on both wings. Foden is arguably the perfect tactical fit for Arsenal’s needs. His creativity in tight spaces and proven output at the highest level could instantly transform Arsenal’s attack, as I have concerns over Odegaard and a waning Saka. The obstacle is realism, Manchester City’s reluctance to strengthen direct rivals means this remains unlikely, but it is certainly an interesting thought.
A strategically intriguing target is Kenan Yildiz of Juventus. Yildiz embodies the modern hybrid attacker, a player equally comfortable drifting between the lines and operating from the left. His blend of physical presence, technical skill, and creative instinct makes him particularly suited to the evolving left eight or wide playmaker role in Arteta’s system. While still developing consistency, his ceiling is significant, and he could grow into a central creative hub capable of linking midfield and attack in a more fluid manner than Arsenal currently manage. He has recently stated that he plans to stay at Juventus long term, but as Alan Smith once said, “Never say never in football.” The Gunners were previously linked to Yildiz in the January transfer window.
Striker Options and Final Thoughts
In another dream scenario, Arda Guler of Real Madrid offers a different kind of solution. Guler is a pure technician, a player whose vision and left foot can unlock even the most compact defences. His natural position is more central than wide, so he should provide creativity. Out of all the names mentioned, I feel this would be the most difficult deal to pull off. With 13 assists in 36 starts already this season, he is one of the most creative players in La Liga despite often playing as a central midfielder. Nico Paz, a former Madrid youth, is currently excelling in Serie A, and Real have a very favourable buy back clause in his contract. Should Paz return to Madrid, it could affect Guler’s role in the team. Arsenal famously signed Ozil when he was deemed surplus to requirements, despite being one of the most creative players at the club.
Lastly, with Jesus likely to depart and Havertz’s fitness a concern, I believe we will need another striker. I cannot see us going for another marquee signing like Gyokeres, so I have taken an interest in more under the radar options. One such player is Matviy Ponomarenko from Dynamo Kyiv. Primarily a centre forward, he offers intelligent movement, solid link up play, and the ability to drift into wider areas, fitting the modern attacking profile. He is enjoying a very productive breakthrough season, scoring 9 goals in just 625 minutes in the Ukrainian League, highlighting strong efficiency in front of goal. He also made a notable impact recently, scoring on his first start for Ukraine with a late goal against Sweden. It is telling that he has already been linked to RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund, clubs known for identifying striker talent early, including Aubameyang, Haaland, Sesko, and Nkunku.
Ultimately, Arsenal’s recruitment decisions this summer will reveal the next phase of their evolution. This is no longer a team searching for identity, it is one fine tuning its edges. If achieved, Arsenal will not only maintain their status among Europe’s elite but may finally assert more dominance over their rivals.
What do you think Gooners? Which of these targets would actually improve Arsenal this summer?
Reader Opinion – Juho
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Blow the majority of budget on either Doue, Kravartskhelia, Barcola or Yildiz for LW then either Alavarez or Kane for the cf position. A young athletic dm in the mould of Kante wouldnt go a miss either.
at least 4 of them are not realistic at all
I get Silva on a free to give us some experience
Dan,
For me I would be surprised if City sanctioned a move for Foden to Arsenal. Yes they sold us Jesus and Zinchenko, and while their initial impact was good it didn’t last long did it.
But with Foden still being young and still developing to a degree, I can’t see this as a starter to be honest.
Just a question regards you’re Silver comment, are you talking about the Silva currently at City. If so what are you thinking, for me he’s just a dirty little weasel who goes around kicking anything that moves.
I may be wrong, but I think you maybe trying to get people going and rise to you’re bait, and if that’s the case, I’ve fallen headline and sinker for it.😂👍
no lol i just thought seen as he’s out of contract his leadership might help
No Dan,
I don’t think even his experience is worth it. A nasty individual, just watch him in games.
He seems to get away with a lot playing for City, ironically against us. But can you imagine if he did come to us and be the nasty little kicker that he is. He would probably get sent off. 😂
a winner though mate ?
Dan,
I’m afraid he’s one winner we could do without.
Kravartskhelia or Yildiz is the way to go both can efficiently play on the Left wing to replace inconsistent Matinelli
If we press hard we might get Doue or Barcola from psg but kravartdinho will be the best buy.
Kravartskhelia or Yildiz is the way to go both can efficiently play on the Left wing to replace inconsistent Matinelli. I don’t see City selling young Folden to Arsenal. Besides, he isn’t in top form again.
I’d be willing to take Foden. Can play on the wings and maybe offer an alternative to Odegaard.. though we just bought Eze so where will he fit in? OT I must be a real OG here coz I’ve been following this forum for about 15 years! Even Got-an-idea is an OG, I’ve seen him here for years.
Quantic Dream,
Regards you’re comment about Foden can play left or right. With all due respect, have you not seen his performances for England in these positions.
Kvarastkelia or Yildiz for our LW
Kvarastkelia would be very expensive and I sense if PSG are willing to sell everyone would want him.
Juho, a great article that has been well written and contains lots of information – looking forward to more of the same.
I think we’re going to see two or three leave the club, Jesus, Trossard and Nwaneri and let’s remember Vieria out on loan.
If we can win the PL and / or the CL, I think there will be many top class players wanting to join and, for me, it’s a wait and see situation.
One player I wouldn’t want here is Silva from city115 and Derek sums him up perfectly.