Should Arsenal target Richarlison after he hinted at a transfer?

Richarlison has admitted that he is looking to leave Everton this summer, but should Arsenal be in the hunt for his signature?

The Brazilian has proved to be a top player over the years, showing exactly why the Merseyside club was willing to pay up to £50 Million for his signature back in 2018. The Football Insider claims that they are willing to accept £50 Million this summer.

The player himself has admitted that he has discussed his future with the board and the manager about a potential summer move, but seemed respectful when asked about his future whilst on international duty.

“When we talk about changing clubs it’s a little bit complicated, due to the history I have there at Everton,” he is quoted as saying on international duty with Brazil (via SkySports). “The fans like me a lot. And when there are these talks about changing clubs, I feel like… that I don’t have anything to say. But I made myself clear to the board, I have talked with (Everton head coach, Frank) Lampard as well. He knows what I want.

“So, no matter what happens, it won’t disturb me at the national team, it won’t be a problem at the World Cup. I am totally focused at football so, no matter where I am, I will be playing my football with joy.

“We will see… Let’s wait this month. I am focused here at the national team now and let’s wait this month, the talk with my staff and (Everton’s) board to see what they will decide.”

While I think Richarlison would improve our options, and has the potential to be a great signing for us, I fear that our lack of discipline this season would only get worse with him in the side. He’s known for his antics on the field, and Mikel Arteta has already showed that he is lacking that bit of player control.

I think he is the exact level of player that we should be targeting however, so I’m definitely on the fence as to whether he would be a good signing or not.

Do you think Richarlison should be amongst our targets this summer?

Patrick

