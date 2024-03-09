Should Arsenal tempt Aston Villa to sell Douglas Luiz by offering Kieran Tierney?

According to reports, Arsenal have a transfer advantage in their bid to sign Douglas Luiz. Since Villa rejected Arsenal’s three bids for Douglas Luiz in 2022, rumors linking the midfielder with a move to the Emirates have persisted in gossip columns.

A midfielder signing is one of the anticipated Arsenal moves this summer among the Gooners. There is a belief that Arsenal’s midfield is one transfer away from being at its peak. Granit Xhaka’s departure and Thomas Partey’s persistent injuries for the better part of this season highlight the necessity for a marquee midfield signing.

Douglas Luiz is obviously one of the midfielders they could sign. But given his £100 million asking price, his deal wouldn’t be that simple.

Interestingly, Football London reveals how Arsenal can grab Luiz for less than his asking price.

They feel Arsenal should entice Villa by including Kieran Tierney in their offer for Luiz’s services. Unai Emery is a known admirer of the Arsenal left-back, who is currently on loan at Real Sociedad. Last summer, there were suggestions that he sought a reunion; this summer, the ex-Arsenal manager may still try to sign the Scotland international.

Arsenal are keen to pocket a £25 million bid from the sale of the ex-Celtic fullback. A fee that could massively reduce what they pay for Luiz if offered as part of his transfer offer.

Well, aside from providing Tierney and hoping Villa are receptive to that pre-position, the report suggests Arsenal should hope Villa does not qualify for next season’s Champions League. Douglas Luiz may force his way out of Villa Park with no Champions League football on offer.

Listening to these claims, you can’t help but feel that two years later, Mikel Arteta is more likely than ever to sign one of his dream midfielders, Douglas Luiz.

Darren N

