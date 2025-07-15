Should Arsenal terminate Zinchenko’s contract this summer?

Arsenal continue to reshape its squad during this transfer window, with Oleksandr Zinchenko emerging as one of the players expected to depart. The left-back was once considered a vital member of the team, but his influence has diminished significantly over the past twelve months.

With the arrival of Riccardo Calafiori and the rise of Myles Lewis-Skelly from the academy ranks, Zinchenko’s place in the squad has come under serious threat.

Lack of Interest Could Complicate Departure

Despite his experience and past contributions, Zinchenko is not currently attracting the level of interest one might expect. This lack of movement raises concerns that he may end up remaining at the Emirates until the end of his contract, which would be far from ideal for either party.

Arsenal are now faced with a situation where it must act decisively. The report indicates that the club may consider a contract termination by mutual consent if no concrete offers materialise for the Ukrainian defender.

Such a move would allow Arsenal to offload a player who no longer fits into Mikel Arteta’s plans and potentially free up both wages and squad space for a replacement, should the club feel further reinforcements are necessary at left-back.

Time for a Strategic Exit

While Zinchenko has served the club well, the current direction under Arteta requires a different profile in that position. With Calafiori expected to start and Lewis-Skelly providing depth, there is limited justification for retaining Zinchenko in the squad for another campaign.

A mutual departure would offer a clean break for both sides and ensure Arsenal remain streamlined heading into a season filled with high expectations. As the window progresses, clarity around Zinchenko’s situation will be essential to finalising the club’s defensive plans.

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…