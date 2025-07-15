Should Arsenal terminate Zinchenko’s contract this summer?

Arsenal continue to reshape its squad during this transfer window, with Oleksandr Zinchenko emerging as one of the players expected to depart. The left-back was once considered a vital member of the team, but his influence has diminished significantly over the past twelve months.
With the arrival of Riccardo Calafiori and the rise of Myles Lewis-Skelly from the academy ranks, Zinchenko’s place in the squad has come under serious threat.
Lack of Interest Could Complicate Departure
Despite his experience and past contributions, Zinchenko is not currently attracting the level of interest one might expect. This lack of movement raises concerns that he may end up remaining at the Emirates until the end of his contract, which would be far from ideal for either party.
Arsenal are now faced with a situation where it must act decisively. The report indicates that the club may consider a contract termination by mutual consent if no concrete offers materialise for the Ukrainian defender.
Such a move would allow Arsenal to offload a player who no longer fits into Mikel Arteta’s plans and potentially free up both wages and squad space for a replacement, should the club feel further reinforcements are necessary at left-back.
Time for a Strategic Exit
While Zinchenko has served the club well, the current direction under Arteta requires a different profile in that position. With Calafiori expected to start and Lewis-Skelly providing depth, there is limited justification for retaining Zinchenko in the squad for another campaign.
A mutual departure would offer a clean break for both sides and ensure Arsenal remain streamlined heading into a season filled with high expectations. As the window progresses, clarity around Zinchenko’s situation will be essential to finalising the club’s defensive plans.
From a “family” source, i understand Fulham may be interested in Zinchenko and i suspect an offer of around 10m would encourage Arsenal to let him go.He is still a decent player and i don’t think we have reached the stage where we have to consider terminating his contract.Lokonga,Nelson and Vieira are othere who fall into this category.
At the end of the day, the alternatives open to Arsenal for any player they wish to offload (and who wishes to go, of course) is accepting a market-driven fee, which may be lower, but more realistic, than the club wants; a loan; or, ultimately, if all else fails a mutually agreed contract termination (which is, basically, paying the player a % of his remaining wages to leave).
There’s little point holding out for £x million for a particular player if nobody is prepared to pay it. Any player’s true “value” is only what another club will pay for him, not what his current club thinks they should pay.
With all the new players arriving at Arsenal, there will have to be several heading for the exit door in this window. Getting them through that door may not be easy in some cases and compromises may (well) be necessary in the end.