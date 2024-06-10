Should Arsenal test Man City’s resolve by making a bid for their 80m-rated wantaway forward

Arteta’s Arsenal project really gained momentum when they raided Manchester City for their players in the summer of 2022.

Arsenal lost to Spurs in the top-4 race of the 2021–22 season, leaving the Gooners in the summer of 2022 uncertain about Arteta’s project. Arteta, however, had different plans. He wanted to bring in some winners to inject a winning mentality into his squad. He managed to recruit Oleksander Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City, both of whom had learned a thing or two about winning at the Etihad.

As expected, the two had a major impact on Arsenal, helping them compete head-to-head with Manchester City. Since they arrived, Arsenal have been the real challenge for the Citizens; they’ve given them a run for their money in the last two seasons.

Well, it looks like the Gunners have another shot at raiding the Manchester Blues for one of their own. Julian Alavarez reportedly wants to leave Manchester City for a club where he can have a more prominent role on the team. The Cityzens are open to considering offers for his departure, but they have set a minimum fee of £80 million.

Even though Erling Haaland has for sure overshadowed him at the Etihad, Alvarez, a World Cup-winning striker, has left an impression on many for the last two seasons. He’s really quick, whether he’s got the ball or not, which makes him super useful when it comes to pressing high and transitioning between plays.

He’s really good at hitting longer-range shots, and his movement within the box is top-notch. He’s clinical; his ability to convert chances is what sets him apart. His fitness and determination, along with his knack for cutting off angles, make him a deadly force.

I reckon it’s going to be quite a debate to shell out £80 million for him, but if you look at last seasons stats he scored 16 goals with 10 assists in 43 games. If Arteta gives the green light, who are we to pass judgement?

In addition to challenging Kai Havertz for a spot at striking, he may be a good choice from the wings because I personally feel he’s a stronger, faster, and more durable version of Trossard. What do you think?

Darren N

