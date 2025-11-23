Should Arsenal Trigger Semenyo’s £65m Release Clause?

There is an argument that, given how much Arsenal spent in the summer, it would be spoilt behaviour from any Gooner to claim that failing to sign someone in January would show a lack of ambition. Yet if it is true that the club have a policy of always being open to any talent who can improve the squad, then they should be interested in the news that David Ornstein is reporting.
One of the most credible journalists in the sport, Mr Ornstein is claiming that Antoine Semenyo has a release clause that can be triggered for 65 million in the next transfer window. It has long been believed that the Gunners have been scouting the 25 year old all the way back to his days in the Championship. While Mikel Arteta is not short of attacking options when everyone is fit, Andrea Berta clearly has the policy that it is better to have too many options than too few.
🚨 Bournemouth may be powerless to prevent Antoine Semenyo sale in January. Contract includes £65m release clause – available to all clubs but must be triggered by set date so #AFCB get time to replace. Applies again in summer at lower price @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/jKz4rcH6qF
— David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) November 17, 2025
Injuries make the case
The key words are, when everyone is fit. There is zero guarantee that, after two serious injuries, Jesus will ever be at the same level. It will be a year in February since Havertz last started in the League, while Martinelli has never had a campaign where he has not had a spell on the sidelines. So there is room for an attacker who can play across the front three.
Crucially, this cut price option must be activated by a certain date. This means that if our long term interest is ever going to translate into an offer, the New Year might be now or never. Because if we do not act, someone else will, purely because, once the clause expires, Bournemouth’s asking price will be much higher.
With 6 goals and 3 assists on the South Coast so far this season, the Cherries can boast one of the in form players in the division.
From a business point of view
From a financial angle, our books could be balanced by taking one of our first choice summer targets and simply moving things forward by a few months. It makes sense to dip into the cookie jar early if it means getting him cheap while the clause exists.
Sir Alex Ferguson used to talk at Man United about the importance of improving from a position of strength. If someone had long been on his shortlist and suddenly became available at a reduced fee, he would make it happen.
To be a big club, you act like a big club.
A big club triggers the release clause.
Dan Smith
Adding up in January is usually a tricky affair, if an opportunity arises, it should be taken with both arms. Remember we got injuries right after the window closed! Semenyo is an amazing player in mid-table team. How he cops moving mid season into a team where he will obviously not be the star and everything not moving through him will depend on how Arteta sees it.
But yeah, he will improve our options with the injuries we are getting.
We have to sell one or two of Jesus, Martinelli, Trossard to be able to bring in Semenyo or any other player.
If Arsenal and Arteta have a genuine interest in this player, then it would make perfect sense to go for him in January fir the price being quoted.
And the fact that there’s constant issues regarding injury to Jesus, it makes sense from that point of view also.
The only other thing I will say though, is if Arsenal feel they would need to sell first. Because remember, Jesus is on a big wage and if he’s in no hurry to get off the books. This could be a potential stumbling block regards any move for Semenyo.
I was thinking ,
Jesus needs to be playing football to have an outside chance of going to the World Cup.
That’s not going to happen at Arsenal straight away .
So as a compromise, as part of the deal could the Brazilian go on loan to the Cherries.
They get a replacement for Semenyo , we lower our wage bill and the player gets game time
Dan,
While you’re suggestion could have some merit, if Jesus did go there on loan and get game time, and we got Semenyo. We’d still have Jesus on our books come the season following the World Cup.
Although I must admit there’s going to be a lot of if’s and buts before next season arrives. 👍
Yeah , I just don’t know how we get a transfer fee for him mate .
He’s so injury prone I can see him just running down his contract
Dan,
You can see him running down his contract, knowing his luck he’ll pull a hamstring.😂🤣👍
Am not sure Arsenal is complaining about the Brazilian weekly pay package, at 26 Jesus is approaching his prime, there’s room for a highly technical striker as Jesus in the outfit.
Probably Van Persie was more injury prone during his time at Arsenal, He had a break out season after he was able to maintain fitness scoring some thirty goals winning both the PFA player of the year and FWA footballer of the year award
Gunsmoke,
With all due respect, I cannot see Jesus ever scoring 30 goals for Arsenal over the next two seasons combined, let alone in one season.
DEREK
I can’t see Arsenal selling Jesus or sending him on loan in January, In my opinion his current involvement could be considered too important to the team depth, particularly with domestic and European Competitions underway.
Any new player brought in in during the winter window would need significant amount of time to integrate into the squad, making a major mid season transfer that disrupt the current dynamic, this would be a huge call, just can’t see this happening.
Better to stick to the devil you know than the devil you don’t
Gunsmoke, we won’t sell Jesus or anyone else this time.
After all the noise dies down i think we’ll find this player stays at Bournemouth and helps sustain them premiership football as well as a good cup run. Only then might we see his name crop up as a potential summer signing … perhaps at Chelsea.
I’m an admirer of Semenyo just as most reading this thread are likely to be? But…the player id like to see arrive to complete our forward lineup would be former City Front man *Julián Alvarez. A player proven to perform at the higher levels (Argentine) with al the media interest and the fan pressure.
I don’t think we have the money to trigger his clause which needs to be paid in 1 go especially after the expenditure in the summer. Only if we can agree a deal with installments or short loan with buy option similar to Hincapie. Also need to sell one of Martinelli, Trossard or loan jesus to them to sweeten the deal to create squad space.
Ackshay, I think we do have the money, but we are very close to UEFAs limit of FFP.
Semenyo is self confessed Arsenal fan, so imo we should wait until the Summer and then go for him. Also he’ll be a bit cheaper then.
Purchasing Semenyo would show Havertz to be something of a mistake or worse. Gabby Jesus is likely to be replaced at some point but regardless of Semenyo’s availability – or him being a supporter (be that perceived or real?) – i doubt any of us will see him as the next solution at arsenal. As iv already pointed out (see above) Alvarez is already known to Arteta, he’s premier proven, trophy laden and he comes with a much much higher ceiling.
Semenyo’s great, but I doubt that we’ll buy him or anyone else this coming transfer window.