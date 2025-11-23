Should Arsenal Trigger Semenyo’s £65m Release Clause?

There is an argument that, given how much Arsenal spent in the summer, it would be spoilt behaviour from any Gooner to claim that failing to sign someone in January would show a lack of ambition. Yet if it is true that the club have a policy of always being open to any talent who can improve the squad, then they should be interested in the news that David Ornstein is reporting.

One of the most credible journalists in the sport, Mr Ornstein is claiming that Antoine Semenyo has a release clause that can be triggered for 65 million in the next transfer window. It has long been believed that the Gunners have been scouting the 25 year old all the way back to his days in the Championship. While Mikel Arteta is not short of attacking options when everyone is fit, Andrea Berta clearly has the policy that it is better to have too many options than too few.

🚨 Bournemouth may be powerless to prevent Antoine Semenyo sale in January. Contract includes £65m release clause – available to all clubs but must be triggered by set date so #AFCB get time to replace. Applies again in summer at lower price @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/jKz4rcH6qF — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) November 17, 2025

Injuries make the case

The key words are, when everyone is fit. There is zero guarantee that, after two serious injuries, Jesus will ever be at the same level. It will be a year in February since Havertz last started in the League, while Martinelli has never had a campaign where he has not had a spell on the sidelines. So there is room for an attacker who can play across the front three.

Crucially, this cut price option must be activated by a certain date. This means that if our long term interest is ever going to translate into an offer, the New Year might be now or never. Because if we do not act, someone else will, purely because, once the clause expires, Bournemouth’s asking price will be much higher.

With 6 goals and 3 assists on the South Coast so far this season, the Cherries can boast one of the in form players in the division.

From a business point of view

From a financial angle, our books could be balanced by taking one of our first choice summer targets and simply moving things forward by a few months. It makes sense to dip into the cookie jar early if it means getting him cheap while the clause exists.

Sir Alex Ferguson used to talk at Man United about the importance of improving from a position of strength. If someone had long been on his shortlist and suddenly became available at a reduced fee, he would make it happen.

To be a big club, you act like a big club.

A big club triggers the release clause.

Dan Smith

