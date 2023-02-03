Should Arsenal try again for Zubimendi in the summer?

“He Didn’t Say No to Arsenal, But Who Would?” Fabrizio Romano Speaks Of ‘Sergio Busquets 2.0’ Arsenal Links

In the winter, Arsenal looked to strengthen their midfield. Moises Caicedo of Brighton was their top target, but due to Brighton’s unwillingness to sell him, they were unable to secure his services.

With the realisation that Caicedo would not join, other options became available, and Jorginho was identified and signed. But before settling on Jorginho, other options were considered; one of these was Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi.

Zubimendi has been compared to Sergio Busquets as the next great No. 6 Spain has to offer. Arteta apparently saw him as a player who could improve the quality of his engine room. There were rumours that the Spaniard turned down the opportunity to move to the Emirates, but Fabrizio Romano has come out to dispel these rumours, claiming that he only wanted to finish his season in Spain before making a decision about his future.

“In the final days of the window, they considered different options in the midfield,” said Fabrizio Romano on his YouTube Channel. “One of the players they were considering was Martin Zubimendi, a midfielder playing for Real Sociedad.

“A very good midfielder, already on the list of Barcelona. Arsenal considered a move for Zubimendi; he has a release clause, but on the player’s side, he was happy to stay at Sociedad until the end of the season.

“Arsenal didn’t even proceed with talks with Sociedad because they saw the player wanted to stay in Spain. He wasn’t rejecting Arsenal or any other club; he just wanted to stay at Sociedad.”

There is speculation that Arsenal will continue to look to bolster their midfield in the summer. Yes, Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo are the players many would like to see join, but don’t you think signing the next Busquets could be a viable option?

Zubimendi has a £53 million release clause, which means Arsenal can easily sign him for that amount if Arteta thinks he is good enough for our impressive squad.

———————————————————

WATCH EVERY ONE of Mikel Arteta’s and Jonas Eidevall’s Full Press conferences by subscribing to our YouTube Channel – JustArsenalVids

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…