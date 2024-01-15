Should Arsenal try again to sign Douglas Luiz this coming summer?

Roy Keane is the latest to convince Arsenal that Douglas Luiz is the right midfielder for them. Douglas Luiz has been linked with a move to Arsenal, but the Gunners won’t be able to complete the deal this winter due to its financial demands and our FFP struggles.

Even so, that doesn’t stop pundits from claiming that the Brazilian midfielder is what they’re missing.

Keane admitted on Sky Sports that he is a fan of the Aston Villa midfield engine, who delivers game after game, can be trusted, and knows how to take care of the ball.

Despite his concerns about his pace, Keane believes the 25-year-old could play for any club. “He turns up every week, this player,” said Keane. “He never seems to be injured. Quality player. I like him.

“I think he was linked with Arsenal last year. There are no surprises there. With some of the Villa players, you think they can certainly go on to play for a Man United, Arsenal, or even Man City, you look at Watkins.

“But I like Luiz. He is consistent. Turns up week in and week out. You know what you are going to get from him. I like a lot about him. Probably lacks that real pace maybe.

“In terms of his decision-making and looking after the ball, Very, very good.”

The ex-Manchester United midfielder is correct. It is difficult to look at Arsenal’s midfield and not feel that they’re missing Granit Xhaka. For how good Luiz is, I believe he will be the one to step up and properly fill the void Xhaka left.

Havertz has been fantastic in his own right, but I don’t believe he was the best midfielder to replace Xhaka, and I’m sure some Gooners agree as well. Arsenal’s transfer regret should be why they didn’t go back for Luiz last year after they tried so hard to sign him in the 2022–23 season but failed.

Should Arsenal try again for Luiz this coming summer?

Daniel O

