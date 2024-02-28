Should Arsenal try again to sign Ruben Neves this summer?

Former Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves has revealed that he was close to making the switch to Arsenal in the summer transfer window.

The Gunners signed Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, Jurien Timber and David Raya last summer and were hoping to add more firepower to their ranks.

With Thomas Partey attracting attention from clubs across Europe as well as Saudi Pro-League, it was only rational for the North London outfit to shortlist several players.

Neves, in a recent interview with O Jogo stated that talks were advanced with the North London side but eventually collapsed.

“Last summer I’ve been close to joining three European clubs, then it didn’t happen”. Barcelona was something really concrete. It was very close”.

The 26-year-old continued, “To be honest, it was the same for Arsenal deal; it was very advanced then collapsed.”

🚨 Ruben Neves reveals: "Last summer I’ve been close to joining three European clubs, then it didn’t happen". "Barcelona was something really concrete. It was very close". "To be honest, it was the same for Arsenal deal; it was very advanced then collapsed", told O Jogo. pic.twitter.com/J4cvlve7sk — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 27, 2024

Neves made 177 appearances for Wolves scoring 21 goals and assisting nine times. He was a central figure to the team that made multiple top 10 finishes in the Premier League.

It is unclear whether the Gunners would make a move for the Portugal international this summer. However, if Partey departs, a replacement would be highly necessary.

But if he doesn’t leave, do we stay put in that department and focus on strengthening other areas of the pitch? Or we add Neves or any other midfielder who can compete or play alongside Declan Rice?

What do you think?

Writer – Yash Bisht

LOONEY TOONS! Revenge is sweet

Watch the latest podcast from our friends from DublinArsenal discussing our win over the TOON ARMY and looking towards Sheff United

Do you want to read our whole collection of history articles? Check out our Just Arsenal History section

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…