Should Arsenal try for this West Ham superstar this summer?

Could Arsenal sign Declan Rice? by Jonbo

Whatever happens this season, we go into the summer needing at least two central midfielders, possibly more. One of those has to be top quality. An upgrade on Xhaka, and to ease the pressure when the Partey injuries kick in, which is becoming a bit of an issue since he joined us.

Is Declan Rice to Arsenal pure fantasy, or within the realms of reality?

Straight off the bat, no chance! If he does move, it’s Man City or Liverpool all day long. However, if he does leave West Ham this summer, I feel we have a slight chance.

It looks increasingly likely City are putting together a huge financial package for the signing of Haaland. He, or another world class striker, is the number one priority for Pep this summer. With Fernandinho leaving, they will be on the lookout for another DM/CM, but Pep very rarely starts with two DM’s, and has already plenty of options in the CM role, so that could rule out Rice, given it would be a huge transfer fee, for what would essentially be a squad position that needed filling, not a starting role.

Liverpool looks more of a likely destination than City if Rice were to leave. He suits Klopp’s style more than Pep’s. Thiago, Henderson, Milner are ageing (although still quality), and the Ox will likely be sold, so the midfield could do with freshening up, like what the Diaz signing has done for the attack. Liverpool’s squad is solid all over, but central midfield is probably the one area that they could look for a new long-term solution.

Although rumours are 99% unreliable, I have seen a lot of Bellingham to City/Liverpool links, and hardly any Rice ones to these two clubs, which also gives me a little glimmer of hope.

If Rice were to leave, then CL (Champions League) football would be a key factor. For Arsenal to have ANY hope, then we must qualify for the CL, along with West Ham not winning the EL (Europa League), thus qualifying for the CL. If West Ham do win the EL, I could see Rice staying on for another season.

The other deciding factor that gives us an edge over our rivals, is that Arsenal would be the most attractive destination outside of City/Liverpool.

There is so much uncertainty around Chelsea at the moment, and they may not even be in the CL next season given their recent form. Key players are leaving in the summer, and the days of the owner bankrolling transfers is over.

Spurs…well, they’re Spurs! Take Kane and Son out, and they are bang average. Levy wouldn’t sanction a signing of that size anyway.

Man Utd are a complete mess! They could offer more wages, but with no CL football next season, and with the state of the club, I cannot see why Rice would even consider them. Yes, Utd did recently get another exciting young English talent in Sancho, but I imagine he’s regretting it, unless he only cares about the money. I do not get that impression with Rice.

Arsenal have a very exciting young team that is growing, developing together, and improving all the time. We’ve proven that we can compete with even City and Liverpool in regards to wages. For once, we actually showed ambition in the summer, outspending EVERY club in the league. In comparison to Spurs, Chelsea, and Man Utd, we are heading in the right direction, and a more attractive option. A move to Arsenal means Rice staying in London as well.

Like City, a top quality striker is our priority this summer, so I do not expect for us to even try for Rice, but if there is no movement from either Liverpool or Man City this summer, and CL depending, we should try for him.

I am a realist, so my head says no, but then again, who would have thought of Arsenal outspending EVERY club in the world last summer! Strange, positive things are certainly happening at our club.

Jonbo

