Should Arsenal try the Odegaard, Trossard, and Rice midfield combination?

Arsenal has performed admirably this season, topping their Champions League group so they may qualify for the knockout stages when they play next with a game to spare. And they are third in the Premier League standings, one point behind league leaders Manchester City.

There have been many positives about Arsenal this season, but there have also been some concerns. One of the issues that has caused concern is who will play the left-sided No. 8 position as well as Xhaka did. The ideal solution to the vacuum left by Xhaka has yet to be discovered by Mikel Arteta. Kai Havertz, who ought to have replaced him, has failed to live up to expectations.

Of late Arteta has chosen to utilize Declan Rice in an offensive role, with Jorginho playing as No. 6. However, why not give another player, Leandro Trossard, a chance to fill the Granit Xhaka void?

When Gabriel Jesus returns, Trossard may find himself warming the bench, but should he be sidelined when he is as influential as he is?

The Belgian is excellent in tight spaces, understands positional rotations, is a solid chance creator, possesses exceptional finishing, and has the highest G/A per 90 since joining Arsenal.

With such qualities, why can’t Trossard shine as the No. 8?

He once claimed that he could excel as an attacking midfielder. “I like to be in the pocket behind the striker. On the wings, I can explore myself as well.

“I’m comfortable in either of those positions, but if I were to choose, behind the striker — but it all depends on the system.

“I think I’m good in 1 v 1’s. I’m composed in the box, so if I get chances, I can finish them off,” Trossard told Arsenal.com after joining.

Arteta also, not long ago, praised his creative abilities. “He’s so good in small spaces, tight spaces, with his creativity to open people up, and I’m really happy with him,” the Arsenal boss said via Arsenal.com of the ex-Brighton man.

Although some may argue that his defensive game is untested, Rice’s presence in the No. 6 role effectively addresses Arsenal’s defensive midfield.

How potent could a midfield trio of Odegaard, Trossard, and Rice be, if Arteta used it regularly?

Sam P

