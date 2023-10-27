Should Arsenal try using Havertz as our centre-forward against Sheffield Utd?

Could we possibly see Havertz playing a CF soon?

As Arsenal again look to compete for every competition this season, squad rotation and injuries begin to become a problem. Footballers played arguably an unreasonable amount last season, with the regular club season in full swing, along with the World Cup and then the Nations League, our players are no doubt a bit worn out from last season and Arsenal, as well as many other Premier League clubs, are again dealing with injuries.

The latest being Gabriel Jesus who was seen clutching at his hamstring in the 80th minute and Arteta was forced to bring the talent striker off the pitch early. Jesus, when fit, has been incredible this season, creating not only for himself but his attackers around him, he’s played in the middle and on the wings if needed, he’s just genuinely a great footballer, but is another player who seems to be plagued by injuries.

I think Arteta also identified this in preseason when looking for recruitments for the season and was smart enough to bring in Kai Havertz from Chelsea. Havertz normally played as a midfielder for Chelsea but is also known to drift into the CF position and also does it very well for his country. We’ve only got to see this at Arsenal on our pre-season tour in America and here and there in the Premier League. But with Jesus injured and looks like he’s set to miss another extended period of football, Havertz is definitely an option for centre forward from Arteta.

We also obviously have Eddie Nketiah who has been great this season when he’s had to fill in for Jesus, and would hopefully have a lot of confidence after making his England Debut against Australia a few weeks ago and I’m sure he’s keen to get as many minutes as he can, but to be honest, when he has played, Nketiah hasn’t look ruthless and clinical enough in front of goal and for me that’s a problem.

With our game against bottom of the table Sheffield United coming up this weekend, is it time for Arteta to give a few new things a try while we have the chance. Not to say Sheffield aren’t a good team but if Arteta was to try something new, this game would probably be the best game to do it in.

Havertz had a shaky start to life at Arsenal but has since looked good, he seems to have really grown in confidence since he scored from the spot against Bournemouth and heard the fans chanting his name, and I think it’s the perfect time to give him some responsibility and a shot up front.

What’s your thoughts on Havertz at CF Gooners?

Daisy Mae

