One position Arsenal definitely need to upgrade in the summer

One potential weak link in our side…

If Arsenal win the Premier League this season and they continue their form into next season, there will be some more additions in the transfer window for sure.

But there is definitely one position we will need to cater for without a doubt, the Goalkeeping position.

Now I say this because so far so good we have been lucky with Aaron Ramsdale, who has pretty much stayed fit for the whole season and done well.

However, imagine the worst case possible, Ramsdale gets injured, who are we left with?

Our second choice, Matt Turner. Who, if I am honest,has not impressed me at all.

Well given the fact he had an awful and shaky game in Portugal when we played Sporting Lisbon in our first leg of the Europa League, and given the fact that Mikel Arteta felt he had to drop him for the second leg at the Emirates and bring in Ramsdale.

We really should have been able to kill the game off in that first leg and Ramsdale should never have had to come in for him, simply shows me that even Arteta doesn’t or didn’t at the time have faith in Turner.

Although Ramsdale did make a big error in that game, but let’s not go there, because one game out of 28 I am sure he can be forgiven right?

Now it can be argued that Turner hasn’t had game time and he hasn’t had enough time to prove himself, that is a fair argument of course. However if we go on a successful title and trophy wining run, you want players that can perform and you want strong players in your team, and no offence to him, but I don’t think Turner is one of those. At least not yet..

Turner seems to right now be the weak link in the side, whom if Ramsdale did get injured for the run in, I will not hold much hope and positivity that he will save us if there are threats on our goal. Now of course where players are concerned I love nothing more than being proved wrong and I will always be the first one to hold my hands up. But what I don’t see I can’t overturn.

Over the years we have had strong goalkeepers and a weak defence but now the tide has hopefully turned, the defence is strong, as is the keeper, touch wood!

BUT take out Ramsdale and there is the weak link.

So, in my opinion this is where we need to go out and buy a well-known experienced and strong goalkeeper who can rival Ramsdale and maybe even Turner if he stays. Because we cannot guarantee that Ramsdale will continue to go all seasons uninjured although we hope he does, but it doesn’t harm to have two strong goalkeepers now does it?

Gooners do you think Turner is worthy of a place in this team and do you have faith in him if he had to come in for Ramsdale for a whole season?

Shenel Osman

@sh3n3l_

