Should Arsenal use a 3-man attack to increase our goals?

Should we try a three man attack? By Sylvester Kwentua

Hello again Gooners. Hope you are all doing good? Today I got thinking once again about Arsenal’s lack of goals in recent times, and I tried various attacking options in my head. I will surely tell you about the various options I thought of, but for now, I will just talk about the three man attack option.

Arsenal in past years were known for playing entertaining football. And they won trophies too, while entertaining football lovers. However in recent years, post-Wenger, the team has shifted from the tippy tappy entertaining football, to more of a fluid, fast paced football. With the presence of various talented wingers in the club, playing a fast paced game was always going to give Arsenal the advantage in most games.

Now with Arsenal’s style of play, I thought about how Arsenal could become deadly on the counter attack, with three fast paced attackers running down the energy of opposition defenders. With two players running things from the flanks, a center forward who is equally fast, can benefit from through balls from the wings. Hope you understand?

Arsenal right now have the players to fill up the three man attack I just spoke about. These players are fast, are good dribblers of the ball, and relentless in their search for goals.

Players like Saka, Pepe and Martinelli have all the qualities I just highlighted above. I know a lot of fans may not want to see Pepe in the first team for now, but trust me, in a three man attacking formation, Pepe will do well. He may not be good at scoring goals, but he sure knows how to unlock defenses. A combination of him and Saka from the wings and Martinelli in the center, will lead to a lot of goal scoring opportunities for Arsenal, which I am sure Martinelli would convert. See, I know Arsenal has tried this formation before, but what’s wrong in Arsenal giving it a shot again and allowing it work?

We are Arsenal and proud.

Sylvester