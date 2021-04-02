Should Arsenal use Kieran Tierney further up the pitch?

Are you sure Kieran Tierney is meant to play in defence?

Stepping out for Scotland once again over the round of World Cup qualifiers, despite not scoring, Kieran Tierney showed why he is such a talent when he set up three goals to help lead his national team to a 4-0 win over the Faroe Islands.

Now we know he isn’t a stranger to scoring bangers but he can also assist and three in one game for a defender especially, is the perfect platform for him to come out firing with his creativity, ready for the game against Liverpool.

Would it be a risk if Kieran was deployed more on the wings for Arsenal rather than in defence? Given how he has the creative ability when bombing forward, to save him from tiring out too soon, shouldn’t Arteta just deploy him as part of the midfield or just in front of the defence to see how things work? Kieran is no stranger to goals and assists, and although he can defend he also does a good job on the wing when attacking.

Now really we don’t have anything to lose, and we have more than enough talent in defence to cover Kieran if need be, but worst case, Kieran himself can track back and stay back.

Seeing as we won’t win the league maybe Arteta should start exploring his options with some players, because at times Bellerin also does a better job going forward than he does at defending.

So Mikel if your reading this, why not give it a go, you have nothing to lose and you have more than enough defenders to be able to cover the players who are out of position!

Gooners?

Shenel Osman