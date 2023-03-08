Should Arsenal use Kieran Tierney in swap deal for Juventus star?

Locatelli In, Tierney Out: Wouldn’t That Be A Transfer Masterstroke?

Kieran Tierney’s Arsenal exit narrative isn’t going away anytime soon. For the greater part of the last few days, reports have indicated that Arsenal is ready to let him go after realising he isn’t providing what Arteta’s tactical game plan presently requires.

Newcastle have been extensively linked with the 25-year-old, but they may struggle to acquire Tierney from Arsenal due to the Gunners’ transfer masterstroke, in which Tierney could play a significant role. Apparently Arsenal still admires Manuel Locatelli, who in 2021 rejected them for Juventus. This longstanding interest sees them, as per Calciomercatoweb, emerge with a plan to give Tierney to Juve in exchange for Locatelli.

The Italian publication writes, “To try to convince Juventus to let Locatelli leave, the Gunners would offer Kieran Tierney, the Scottish full-back born in 1997, linked to the London club for another three-year contract, in exchange.”

Arsenal may want to take advantage of the Italian club’s desire to acquire a left-back this summer. CMW isn’t sure Juve would consent to such a swap deal, so we’ll have to wait and see what transpires.

Locatelli could be the missing piece in the Gunners’ midfield conundrum. The fact that Arsenal would go to any length to persuade him to join them in 2021 is an obvious indication. Locatelli is a dream Arteta player.

