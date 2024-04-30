Should Arsenal use Nketiah to tempt Brentford into agreeing Ivan Toney transfer?

Should Arsenal offer Eddie Nketiah in exchange for Ivan Toney in a player-plus-cash deal? That’s a question I’ve been thinking about since I saw an interesting report last night.

According to Football Transfers, Brentford is thinking of replacing Ivan Toney with Johan Bakayoko from PSV. The report suggested that the Gunners could convince Brentford to accept a swap deal instead of paying the reported £50 million for Bee’s hitman’s signature.

They added that Brentford is one of the clubs interested in Eddie Nketiah, and Arsenal should consider tempting their Premier League opponents with a Nketiah plus cash deal for Toney’s signing.

Nketiah has shown promise in Arsenal colors, but he has failed to meet expectations—this season he’s only scored five league goals. It may be time for Arsenal to part ways with him, and a number of Premier League clubs believe they can offer the Hale End graduate an opportunity to reach his potential.

It would be intriguing if Thomas Frank and the Brentford decision-makers turned down the opportunity to sign Nketiah and still got a cash offer for a player who would depart for free in a year.

Arsenal should consider a player-plus-cash deal for Toney, assuming they still want him. Do you think this is a feasible idea?

Darren N