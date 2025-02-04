Should Arsenal use Nwaneri in the striker role as he continues to shine?

Ethan Nwaneri has been in fine form, and Arsenal have been fortunate to have him as an attacking option. The young talent has emerged at a crucial time for the Gunners, providing much-needed depth as the squad battles injuries. His development could not have come at a better moment, as several key players in Arsenal’s frontline have been sidelined, forcing Mikel Arteta to rely on a smaller group of attackers.

The likes of Kai Havertz and Leandro Trossard have featured heavily in recent weeks, with little opportunity for rest. Arsenal had been widely expected to strengthen their attack in the January transfer window, but the club ultimately did not sign any new forwards. As a result, Arteta has been unable to rotate his attacking options as much as he would have liked.

Despite this, the emergence of both Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly has provided a refreshing boost for the squad. Nwaneri, in particular, has stepped up in Bukayo Saka’s absence, demonstrating impressive composure and technical ability. His knack for scoring goals has led to speculation that he could potentially be used as a central striker, allowing Havertz to rest during a demanding run of fixtures.

The question remains, however, whether Arteta and his coaching staff have considered deploying Nwaneri as a number nine. When asked about this possibility, the Arsenal manager gave an insight into his approach to squad flexibility. Speaking to Football London, he said:

“We’re going to have to be very flexible in the front line. The ones that stay fit, that they can deliver. Leo has played that position, Raheem has played that position.”

It has been a challenging few weeks for Arsenal, with injuries limiting their tactical options. If the situation demands that Nwaneri plays as a central striker, the expectation is that he will embrace the role and continue his development in the first team. Given his rapid progress, his adaptability could prove invaluable for the remainder of the season.