Should Arsenal use Pepe as an impact sub rather than ripping up his contract?

Pepe – Use or lose? by Dan Smith
It’s been leaked that Arsenal would be willing to rip up Nicolas Pepe’s contract if they can’t get a transfer offer.
Whoever has shared this information is being harmful, and at the very least is costing the club money.
Why would any interested parties submit a bid, when they know the Gunners will eventually pay the player to leave so they can reduce their wage bill?
8 goals and 1 assist don’t seem enough to have convinced Nice to make our loan agreement a permanent one.
Mikel Arteta has proven countless times he won’t be motivated by the fear of losing value on an individual, if he feels a talent doesn’t suit his ethos, he will wash his hands of them.
The loan to Ligue one was not set up for Pepe to prove anyone wrong, it was simply a way to get help to pay his salary.
I think the 28-year-old would be a better option off the bench then a Reiss Nelson, and even if the club pretended they were willing to consider that option, it increases the amount we might receive.
Given our history of cancelling contracts it’s kind of showing others our cards.
Whether our manager should be allowed to just wash his hands of our record signing is another debate?
Trying to avoid paying him his final year wages isn’t a one-off at the Emirates. Ozil, Sokratis, Kolasinac, Mustafi, Bellerin, Willian and Aubameyang all negotiated deals being cancelled once they were frozen out.
Guendouzi, Torreira, Mari and Maitland Niles were all loaned out because of our rush to save money.
If you could cite this down to one person’s bad attitude, that can happen, but we can almost field an entire 11 released or sold at a cut price.
I understand that Josh Kroenke, Arteta, Edu and the BFG sat down and reviewed all areas of the club, and clearly previous regimes made errors in terms of recruitment.
It’s noble that our owners are essentially willing to write off money, take the hit, and essentially give up on those who don’t meet their managers principles. You can’t back a manager more than that?
Yet have we taken this too far?
Have we allowed Arteta to think that this is standard practice? When in reality one of his jobs should be to get the best out of the resources he has at his disposal?
If we use Pepe as an example, if he had been an impact sub last year in North London would his value now be higher?
With 12 months left on his deal, couldn’t his pace be our plan B instead of just giving him away.
Arsenal seem to not care about a transfer fee for Pepe, they just seem to want to avoid having to carry on paying him 140,000 pound a week.
Do you agree Gooners?
Or should we be trying get the best out of him and train him to be better?
Dan
Dan Its irrelevant what ANY of us thinks, as the REALITY is that for 100% certainty, Pepe is finished at Arsenal for all time. At whatever cost, MA WILL force him out this summer. CORRECTLY TOO.
I am fully prepared to wager money that this player will never play again in any competitive game wearing our shirt.
I think he would make a great striker.
Pepe is not a troublemaker and talented. Arteta cannot hide on this one other than admit he has failed to coach him or utilize his talent.
Great managers like Wenger and Ferguson knew how to channel player’s stubbornness into improving their games.
Lesser managers run away from the problem (or responsibility).
One can cite Pep tendency to do this but even though he is successful he use his authority to inspire fear instead of respect. He may win every trophy under the sun with unlimited budget he always get but he if forever going to be below the managers I have mentioned.
Make them respect you and play for the badge then you are elite manager. Use your authority to run away from them and you can never reach the level of greats.
@ HH
Agree with you here. He can be an impact sub.
“I think the 28-year-old would be a better option off the bench then a Reiss Nelson”
Can’t agree with this one Dan. I could agree if you said you believed Pepe is a better player, or would score more goals over the course of a season, but if there’s one thing Nelson had shown, it’s that he’s very good off the bench.
It’s not as simple as who the better player is, it’s about reading the game and being able to get into it immediately. It’s not a common ability, which is why I’ve been so impressed with Nelson this season, and why I wanted him to stay
@ Davi
I would say both are equal off the bench.
Reiss is better in the winger position whilst Pepe is better in the striker position.
Pepe is another example of a badly managed talent. MA just doesn’t like him. It’s as simple as that. How can anybody tell me that 48 goal contributions in 67 starts or 112 appearances is a flop for a winger in the Premier League? How has similar “expensive” wingers at MANU or Chelsea performed in comparison? Similarly, Pepe’s contributions in League 1 last season is respectable by every standard. So it’s is MA and some biased journos that are actively seeking to devalue, demoralised and destroy the guy’s career for reasons only known to them. Few, if any, of the wingers Arsenal are trying to buy now are anywhere as talented as Pepe. I’ll leave Arsenal for my own sanity if I were Pepe. There sure will be a manager out there that would value him.