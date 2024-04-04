Should Arsenal use Ramsdale as bait to secure top premier League striker?

Could we possibly swap Ramsdale for Isak?

Mikel Arteta has made it clear that he sees a future with David Raya between the Arsenal sticks over Aaron Ramsdale, and although I was hesitant at first with this choice, Raya has proven to me that he’s a great keeper and Arteta might have been right to instil his trust and belief into the 28-year-old Spanish keeper, even though the situation with Ramsdale seemed a bit sudden and harsh from some people’s, including mine, perspective.

Football is full of uncertainty and the goalkeeper position might be the hardest position to navigate for a manager, you can only really have one first option and it leaves a backup keeper feeling somewhat unwanted, and after the season Ramsdale had with us last season and all he achieved, I’m sure he has felt a bit hard done by and like he never really had a chance.

Ramsdale is a top-class keeper and when he’s playing consistently, he’s one of England’s best and for me, he can’t be wasting his time sitting on the Arsenal bench hoping for his chance, or God forbid an injury. He has continued to be a choice for Gareth Southgate for the England squad, but because he isn’t playing first team football consistently, it seems like he’s not going to be able to have a chance between the sticks for England either, that is until he makes a move.

I feel like this is going to be a tough choice for Ramsdale and considering how quickly this all come about, he’s taken it very well and has continued to support Raya and his teammates while eagerly watching from the bench. You have to give him a lot of credit for that, but as the decision looks clear that Raya, once the season ends, will sign permanently from his loan club Brentford, were very likely to see Ramsdale move on from the club.

Now, rumours have also been circulating that Arsenal could be interested in Swedish 24-year-old forward Alexander Isak from Newcastle United. Isak is a great player and has had yet another consistently good season up top for Newcastle, scoring 17 goals and an assist in all competitions and would probably have a lot more than that in a consistent team.

For me, the right footed striker would be a perfect addition to this Arsenal squad, and I think he would work really well under Mikel Arteta. He’s still very young for how good he is and has a lot of room to grow and progress his game. I think Arteta could bring the best out of him and, because he obviously has Premier League experience already, I think he would be able to slip straight into the Arsenal squad and produce.

Rumours are also going around that Newcastle could be interested in Ramsdale in the summer, so do you think we could possibly find a way to swap the two? I think we would still have to pay a bit of money for Isak on top of a trade, but it could be a great deal for both parties to consider.

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

Daisy Mae

