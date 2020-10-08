Should Arsenal use Saliba as bait for Benrahma?

There has been no secret that Mikel Arteta wants to send William Saliba out on loan for this season in order for him to get some more game time. But as the transfer window is closed what will now happen to our latest arrival?

Well for him to get more playing time and get himself back fit and firing he will need to play elsewhere for the season as Arteta seems to think he is not yet up to the level which he should be as he has had major setbacks what with injuries and Covid.

So, for Saliba all is not lost if Arteta still wanted to, and succeeded in, sending him out on loan.

Although the main transfer window has closed, the domestic transfer window is still open and won’t be closing until the 16th October. Saint Etienne revealed that they had tried and failed to bag Saliba on loan for the season as the necessary paperwork was not completed in time.

Which may have been in Arteta’s plans, as having Saliba play in one of the leagues in England to gain playing time and also experience in playing in England is surely key to the sort of game he wants from him. If Saliba was to move to another team in one of the English leagues, then surely it would give him the key experience he needs to be able to “make it big” in one of the toughest leagues possible.

Another possibility for Saliba would be a loan swap deal and as we reportedly wanted Said Benrahma during the transfer window this may be the key in bagging the Algerian, as a good option would be to do a swap for both Saliba and Benrahma.

This would give Brentford an additional defender and in turn would add another winger to our ranks, a deal that I am sure both parties would not really complain about too much! Would the loan swap deal be a good option for Arsenal Gooners?

Shenel Osman