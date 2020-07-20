Should Arsenal use the same tactics against Chelsea in the Final? Or go for them?

Same Tactics For Chelsea? By Dan Smith

After our win over Man City it will be Chelsea in the Final, the same route as when we last won the FA Cup.

If we are honest, Chelsea would have been happy with Saturdays result. Despite Arteta’s rightful praise, they are not going to fear a side in 10th place who they comfortably humiliated in the Europa League in Baku. Yet it will be hard for Lampard to prepare tactically for August 1st.

For over two decades we been used to Arsenal playing one way. Arsenal Wenger had his principles and would believe in his ethos of not sacrificing them, no matter the opposition. In our last two games though we have let our opponents have possession and defended like many thought wasn’t possible.

It is too harsh to say we parked the bus, as it takes more than luck to do what we did against Liverpool and Man City. It takes hours of coaching and man management to get your players to buy into your ideas.

Yet you assume our manager did that based on the opposition?

He’s admitted that he views the Prem top two as ‘levels ahead’ but how would you view the Blues? Yes, they are third and were outstanding on Sunday, but they have equally been guilty of matches where they don’t show up. They have in fact lost two more League games than us, so my opinion is it would be giving them too much respect to let them have the ball.

We have the attacking talent to hurt them. Yet our young Spanish boss might feel ‘why change a system that is working’?

It’s nice that we have become a team where it’s not predictable to the opposite dugout what our approach will be, I guess. We beat a better version of Chelsea the last time we played them at Wembley by taking the game to them, and I still wouldn’t put all our eggs in the defence not making a mistake (as great as they have been recently).

What would you do gooners? Keep what worked this weekend? Or be a tad more positive?

Get your Yellow Ribbons Ready ……we’re going to Wembley!!!!!