Should Arsenal use the same tactics against Chelsea in the Final? Or go for them?

Same Tactics For Chelsea? By Dan Smith
After our win over Man City it will be Chelsea in the Final, the same route as when we last won the FA Cup.
If we are honest, Chelsea would have been happy with Saturdays result. Despite Arteta’s rightful praise, they are not going to fear a side in 10th place who they comfortably humiliated in the Europa League in Baku. Yet it will be hard for Lampard to prepare tactically for August 1st.
For over two decades we been used to Arsenal playing one way. Arsenal Wenger had his principles and would believe in his ethos of not sacrificing them, no matter the opposition. In our last two games though we have let our opponents have possession and defended like many thought wasn’t possible.
It is too harsh to say we parked the bus, as it takes more than luck to do what we did against Liverpool and Man City. It takes hours of coaching and man management to get your players to buy into your ideas.
Yet you assume our manager did that based on the opposition?
He’s admitted that he views the Prem top two as ‘levels ahead’ but how would you view the Blues? Yes, they are third and were outstanding on Sunday, but they have equally been guilty of matches where they don’t show up. They have in fact lost two more League games than us, so my opinion is it would be giving them too much respect to let them have the ball.
We have the attacking talent to hurt them. Yet our young Spanish boss might feel ‘why change a system that is working’?
It’s nice that we have become a team where it’s not predictable to the opposite dugout what our approach will be, I guess. We beat a better version of Chelsea the last time we played them at Wembley by taking the game to them, and I still wouldn’t put all our eggs in the defence not making a mistake (as great as they have been recently).
What would you do gooners? Keep what worked this weekend? Or be a tad more positive?
Get your Yellow Ribbons Ready ……we’re going to Wembley!!!!!
It feels like Chelsea are on our level right now even if we are 10th.
We should be very confident and competitive against them in the final.
Revenge for the EL final in Baku and they would want their revenge for the 2017 FA cup final.
No complacency of course.
“In the summer Olympics 2016 the Swedish women football squad bored the world champions USA to death in QF (that is: 2h defending and victory by penalties). The same tactics in SF against the second best team in the tournament, the home favorits Brazil. Swedish manager was the master mind Pia Sundhage and Sweden had reached the olympic final vs Germany. But instead of for a third time using that winning concept, they changed play plan in the last game, the title match – and lost.”
“And…”
“No, just that.”
After watching the boring first 45 between Chelsea and Man United yesterday (noting happened but injuries; Olivier Giroud scorded with a ball who almost stopped at the goal line in the 56th minut of the first half) I don’t think Chelsea is so much to be scared of. Go out and play them!