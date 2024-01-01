Should Arsenal wait to sign Ivan Toney for free?

Arsenal has been linked with a move for Ivan Toney, with some reports suggesting it could happen next month.

The striker is one of the most accomplished in his position in the Premier League, and over the years, he has been consistent.

Arsenal has been interested in Toney since last season and could have moved for him in the summer if he were not banned.

The Brentford star is expected to return to action next month, and the Bees need their star man.

This means they will struggle to allow him to leave the club despite interest and his willingness to move to Arsenal.

If Arsenal does not sign him in the next two transfer windows, they could get him on a free transfer in 2025, and David Ornstein claims that could be the case.

He tells the BBC:

“So you’ve got Arsenal, rumoured to be after Ivan Toney but I don’t know of any developments on that front. Their plan for a striker would be more to look towards the summer for financial reasons. I wouldn’t rule out free-agency in the summer of 2025. Brentford would want to tie him down to a new deal but I don’t think they’d get to the salary levels he’d want. Maybe a release-clause in there, but I think that would be a massive risk for Ivan Toney.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Toney has been one of the finest strikers in the Premier League sincere Brentford was promoted to the top flight.

We cannot wait for him to become a free agent. If he returns to playing next month and does well in the second half of the season, we will splash the cash to sign him in the summer or get someone else.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…