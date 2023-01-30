Should Arsenal walk away from the Caicedo deal?

Brighton has stood firm that Moises Caicedo will not leave them this month and has even banned the midfielder from training for now.

Arsenal has turned the head of the Ecuadorian and he wants the move to happen, but the Gunners haven’t met the Seagulls’ asking price.

After tabling at least two bids, Brighton has refused to accept any and now a report on the Daily Mail reveals the Gunners might walk away if they continue to get resisted by their EPL rivals.

It remains unclear if Mikel Arteta’s side returns with an improved offer, but one certain thing is that the Gunners are getting tired and could pull the plug on the transfer.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Caicedo has had a good season and he is arguably the best man to replace Thomas Partey in our midfield at the moment.

However, he is not worth up to 100m euros and Brighton wants an amount close to that because it is the January transfer window.

If we wait until the summer, we will sign an even better player for the fee we have offered to Brighton for Caicedo.

With just a few hours left before the window closes, we must agree on a deal for the 21-year-old or find an alternative target soon.

