Should Arsenal walk away from the Caicedo deal?

Brighton has stood firm that Moises Caicedo will not leave them this month and has even banned the midfielder from training for now.
Arsenal has turned the head of the Ecuadorian and he wants the move to happen, but the Gunners haven’t met the Seagulls’ asking price.
After tabling at least two bids, Brighton has refused to accept any and now a report on the Daily Mail reveals the Gunners might walk away if they continue to get resisted by their EPL rivals.
It remains unclear if Mikel Arteta’s side returns with an improved offer, but one certain thing is that the Gunners are getting tired and could pull the plug on the transfer.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Caicedo has had a good season and he is arguably the best man to replace Thomas Partey in our midfield at the moment.
However, he is not worth up to 100m euros and Brighton wants an amount close to that because it is the January transfer window.
If we wait until the summer, we will sign an even better player for the fee we have offered to Brighton for Caicedo.
With just a few hours left before the window closes, we must agree on a deal for the 21-year-old or find an alternative target soon.
What deal, may I ask?
Arsenal shouldn’t and won’t pay £100
I’m sure Arsenal has other alternatives but of course they will keep that to themselves
It may be time to try and get Sander Berge. He is a big strong boy who would suit the run in. He is one tough guy.
I think we ought to respect the decision of Brighton who are understandably reluctant to sell Caicedo as they have a genuine opportunity to qualify for Europe for the first time in their history.I also understand that they are a cash rich Club and are not under any financial pressure to sell the player.There are other viable DM options out there, but I’m afraid we have left it too late as far as this window is concerned.
Walk away..
Now reaching the stage where you either go all in for him and offer £80M-£90M(including add-ons) something Brighton will struggle to turn down or move onto another target.
Amrabat Sangare Sander Berge Edison Alvarez would all be improve this squad. Why not turn our attention to one of those.
Imho not signing a midfielder would be detrimental to our chances of getting over the finishing line and clinching the PL title.
If we’re willing to go to 70m and if he is a very important player in AFC’s eyes then I see no reason why we can’t stretch to 80m after the bonuses. Like what Liv did with their two expensive and important buys. Only if we believe he can possibly become one of the best central midfielders in Europe should we pull the trigger. Me, I’m not sure how much he’s worth but I do like that he’s only 21
What the hell is going on, this better be a joke!🤦🏾♂️
Edu is a complete joke. Never seen a more incompetent fella running an organization. He literally had a whole month and is now running to Chelsea? Are we an effing retirement home for the Chavs? Gosh
Imagine a Midfield trio of Xhaka Jorginho and Odegaard the lack of dynamism and ball retrieving ability is frightening. I pray this transfer doesn’t materialize.😱
To be very frank with you, I don’t mind Jorginho at this point in time. Better than spending stupid money to swell Brighton’s vaults.
By the summer, Elneny and Sambi would be gone and we would spend good money to address the midfield with Rice and another younger midfielder
Chelsea are buying Enzo Fernandes for crazy money so they may be looking to recover a bit of that.
I remember Wenger wanted to sign Jorginho some years back. He may not be our ideal option, but certainly an upgrade on the existing Partey alternatives we have now.
Please let’s do it.
Just praying that Chelsea came up in this 11th hour tonight and did us another Mudryk to spare us from this disastrous financial stewardship 💔🤦♂️❗
Surely there are other commercially sense options to what Brighton is asking for ❗
As I said earlier, Edu is a failure. Whether he gets this over the line or not he’s still a FAILURE. We’ve needed a midfielder since last season yet here we are acting like we’ve been ambushed by injuries! This is clear Dereliction of duty by Edu. He’s the club’s go-to man for advice and updates on transfers yet looks out of his depth. He’s put the board in an awkward situation recently, chasing targets that are either not interested or clubs just do care about the cash. And the one deal that looked certain, he fluffed it with obnoxious add-ons that the selling club considered a complete joke and an insult forcing them to turn to the next available suitor.
To have not got a DM this January would be a disgrace.
Fabrizio romano now saying we are intrested in chelsea’s jorginho🥱