Should Arsenal Women be revisiting their goal-keeping options for next season?

Jonas Eidevall and our Arsenal Women are currently on a break until next week, when we welcome Brighton to Meadow Park for our last game in the 23/24 season. Coming off a great 2-1 win against Manchester City, after a late comeback from our Gunner women, our women will be looking to end the season with a win at home against Brighton, before we look set to do a preseason tour in Melbourne, Australia. This season has been full of highs and lows and I’m confident next season is going to be a lot better, but where do we need to strengthen in the summer?

As I said, this season has been full of highs and lows and, for Arsenal Women’s supporters, it’s been a rollercoaster of a ride and, although we walked away with another Continental Cup trophy, we again didn’t manage to win the WSL title. If we want to win it next season, we’re going to have to look at strengthening the squad again, but where do I think we need to focus on strengthening the most?

This all depends on who stays and who goes.. of course, if there are any major outgoings, we will need to look at replacing them, but as things stand, the side looks solid and we have a lot of depth in the squad, but we could always do with a little more.

I know Manuela Zinsberger has been great this season and, having put pen to paper on a new contract, she looks set to stay at Arsenal for at least the near future, but I still think bringing in a new keeper is key. Sabrina D’Angelo has had some game time this season but probably not enough for an up-and-coming keeper, and might look at opportunities elsewhere. I think we need a world class keeper. We conceded quite a few goals this season and, if we can bring in a world class keeper, I think that changes.

Mary Earps is out of contract this summer and for me, I still think we would be stupid not to try and sign her. United want to keep her, that’s no secret, but with the keeper not signing a new contract at the club, this leaves her future up in the air and we could look to pounce on that and that’s just one option. There’s plenty of keepers around that we should be keeping an eye on and, although I love Zinsberger and have been impressed by her this season, I still think we deserve the best.

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

Daisy Mae

