Should Arsenal Women fans be worried about our Gunners back-line?

Should AWFC fans be worried about our defensive structure?

Arsenal Women performed a miraculous come back against Aston Villa on Sunday Afternoon, after spending the majority of the 90 minutes 1-0 down, Arsenal Women pulled off a come back for the ages, scoring two late goals in the space of 6 minutes between the two, walking away with the first win and three points of the season. But should Arsenal Women’s fans be worried about conceding so early again?

Unfortunately, unlike a lot of the other Women’s Super League teams who have had a bit more pre-season training and games than Arsenal Women have I think it’s beginning to show. After bringing a lot of new faces in over the summer transfer window, we really could have done with a lot more pre-season training and games to get us prepared for what is set to be one of the biggest and most competitive seasons the WSL has ever seen.

After the world cup, our women set off to have their breaks and prepare themselves for the upcoming season, with the first Women’s Nations League also on the cards for a lot of our players, Arsenal fans would have been hoping the women came back in fine form and ready for a new season in London, but it seems like we’re a little behind everyone else -that could be due to the fact we had a lot of players gone for the Women’s World Cup but it still is a little worrying.

In the opening game of the season, we played hosts to Liverpool FC, who very early got a goal and seemed to lock down straight away, playing a low block that our Arsenal Women couldn’t seem to get through and the same thing happened on Sunday Afternoon against Aston Villa. Our defence switched off and weren’t marking the right players, leaving Villa a lot of space to get a ball in from a set piece that landed on the head of Villa’s Pacheco who hammered the ball into the back of our net.

Villa tried to use similar tactics to Liverpool and opted to play a low block, that ultimately managed to stop our attempts on goal for the entire 90 minutes. It wasn’t until Villa looked completely blown out and tired that we managed to score a late two goals and walk away winners. But although we managed to come back and win the game, our defence has looked a bit all over the place in the past few games.

That could simply to due to the fact our women haven’t had much time to get to know each other and gel properly, having a lot of new players is always a bit of a task to get them settled and used to how we want to play but it is a little worrying that we seem to be switching off and allowing attacks in our defence. Personally, I don’t think we should be worrying too much, it’s early doors and after the win on the weekend, hopefully that will drive our women on with confidence.

