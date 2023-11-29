Should Arsenal Women go all out for a keeper in January transfer window?

Should AWFC go all out for a keeper in January?

Arsenal Women have had a great start to their season. What started off somewhat shaky has now found its balance and our new and old players seem to have settled in and are getting to know each other a little better and as a result, we look a lot more together and fluent with each other. But for me, there’s one piece of the puzzle missing and that’s a world class goalkeeper.

I’m not trying to say Manuela Zinsberger or Sabrina D’Angelo (or young Naomi Williams) aren’t great keepers, because they are. They’ve done a lot for the club and always put 100% of their hearts into every game they play, but for a side like Arsenal Women, who are fighting to be the best and win the most silverware, I think a world class keeper is a huge foundation for that. I’m wondering if it’s worth looking for someone in the January transfer window for the second half of our season.

In the summer it was widely reported that Arsenal Women were interested in signing England international Mary Earps, reportedly putting in a “world record bid” to rival club Manchester United for the goalkeeper, but United rejected the offer straight away. BUT, Earps’s contract at United runs out at the end of this season and Arsenal, who were obviously keen on her, have two options.

We could put a last ditch bid in for Earps in January, which United might go for this time. With only a few months left on her contract, and with the keeper looking very likely to leave, United might feel inclined to sell her and try to get any money back they can. Quite honestly, losing Earps for free is a bit crazy when you really think about it.. This would mean the newly-awarded BBC Women’s Footballer of the Year 2023 would join our Gunners for the second half of the season, which might leave us with a better chance of winning the title.

Or we could just wait until Earp’s contract runs out and sign her for free in summer. Reports came out after the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, and after fellow Ex-United player now Arsenal player Alessia Russo joined the ranks of the gunners, that Earps would be keen on a transfer to Arsenal. Apparently we were her number one choice but with a year still left on her contract and United not wanting to sell, she’s continued to play between the sticks for United this season. However, Man United also got a new keeper and I think that was to prepare for Mary’s departure, so it might be worth putting in a last ditch bid.

Personally, I think Earps would make our team unstoppable, for me, she feels like the missing link to an unstoppable force and might be just what we need if we want to beat Chelsea to the WSL title this season.

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

Daisy Mae

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….