Should Arsenal Women go back for Mary Earps in January?

Should Arsenal women bid for Earps in January?

With the Women’s Super League transfer window finished for the summer, should Jonas Eidevall and his recruitment team be looking to swoop in and make a bid for England International and Man United number one Mary Earps?

Rumours started to circulate in the summer that Arsenal Women were interested in signing 30-year-old goalkeeper, Mary Earps. With apparently two world record bid rejected from rival club Man United in the summer, the dream of having the England international at Arsenal, began to feel impossible.

But with reports coming out from the Athletic, confirming that Earps wanted to leave Manchester United and had decided she wanted to join her old teammate Alessia Russo at Arsenal after the Women’s World Cup. United rejecting any bid made and were ‘reluctant to find a replacement’ for their number 1. Leaving Earps reportedly ‘extremely unhappy’ by the handling of the situation.

Earps who’s contract is up next season is welcome to talk to other clubs and agents in January. Although United are reportedly trying to get her to sign another contract in the meantime, it looks like Earps could be set to leave The Red Devils next season, which leaves the door open for Arsenal to try swoop in and get the England international.

Earps who last season won the The FIFA’S Best Women’s Goalkeeper award, The Women’s Super League’s Golden Glove and the just passed FIFA Women’s World Cup golden glove, she is clearly a talented keeper. At only 30 years old she 41 caps for her country, helping the Lionesses make it all the way to the final and on to win the Women’s Euro’s 2022. Earps could be the perfect keeper to slot into Eidevall’s system.

With Earps’ contract running out, United might be tempted to sell her in January but If not, we would only have to wait until next season and like her old teammate Russo, we could possibly get one of the world’s best, on a free transfer.

What’s your thoughts Gooner? Would you like to see Earps in the red and white of Arsenal sooner rather than later?

Daisy Mae

